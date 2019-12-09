The public is invited to a ceremony Wednesday at the Virginia War Memorial as a “Wreaths Across America” truck stops at the memorial to switch drivers.
The ceremony, scheduled for noon, will include remarks about remembering the fallen over the holidays. Refreshments will be provided by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation in the Galanti Center. Admission is free, though on-site parking is limited.
The Virginia War Memorial is at 621 S. Belvidere St. in Richmond.
Wreaths Across America, scheduled for Saturday, is an annual event in which wreath-laying ceremonies are held at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 1,600 other locations around the country and abroad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.