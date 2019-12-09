20181209_MET_WILD_JM01

Leonard Gardner (right), a Pearl Harbor survivor, put his hand on his heart as the colors were retired during a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Dec. 8, 2018.

 2018, JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

The public is invited to a ceremony Wednesday at the Virginia War Memorial as a “Wreaths Across America” truck stops at the memorial to switch drivers.

The ceremony, scheduled for noon, will include remarks about remembering the fallen over the holidays. Refreshments will be provided by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation in the Galanti Center. Admission is free, though on-site parking is limited.

The Virginia War Memorial is at 621 S. Belvidere St. in Richmond.

Wreaths Across America, scheduled for Saturday, is an annual event in which wreath-laying ceremonies are held at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 1,600 other locations around the country and abroad.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription