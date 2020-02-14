“Yes, we can.”

In a room of kindergartners sitting cross-legged at Barack Obama Elementary School in Richmond's North Side, Jason Kamras asks if they know what a superintendent does.
“You tell the principals what to do!”
“You sometimes visit schools.”
One girl raises her hand and hesitates. The other students say she speaks only Spanish, and her neighbor gives her a side hug.
“Quieres hablar?” Kamras says, asking the girl in Spanish whether she wants to say something.
When she shakes her head, Kamras says he’s in charge of Richmond Public Schools, eliciting “oohs” and “ahhs” from the kids Friday morning. In an hour, a dedication ceremony recognizing the school's new name will be underway, and Kamras will read “Barack Obama: Son of Promise, Child of Hope.”
In June 2018, the Richmond School Board voted to rename J.E.B. Stuart Elementary - honoring a Confederate general - after the first black president of the United States. The school is more than 90% African American.
“Changing a name is just a symbol, but I do think symbols matter, especially here in Richmond where we have lots of symbols that tell lots of kids of color that they aren’t valued,” Kamras says. “So changing those symbols ... is really important.”
In addition to Obama Elementary, Kamras mentions the new Arthur Ashe Boulevard, named for the black tennis great, and "Rumors of War," a statue depicting an African American on horseback that was installed in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in December.
Downstairs on Friday morning, Mayor Levar Stoney reads the same book on Obama’s journey to a second-grade class. One student comments how cool it’d be if Obama really did those accomplishments.
When Stoney says that Obama really did, the girl's mouth drops open.
“Now they have something to look up to,” Stoney says in an interview afterward. “To me, that’s what hope is all about.”
The ceremony took place 1½ years after the name change because of delays involving the production of a plaque that will hang outside the school, and ensuring the guest of honor - Obama administration Secretary of Education John King Jr. - could make it.
“I see more of a light in the students and in the community,” Principal Jennifer Moore said. “It’s starting to reflect more of the diversity that Barack Obama has always spoken to. Our name speaks for itself.”
The school’s Celebration Choir sang throughout the event, whose audience members included Henry Marsh - the city's first African American mayor - and former FBI Director James Comey.
Latisha Roane, a proud parent of a fifth-grade singer, made sure to record it all on her phone.
“I almost had tears in my eyes. I love this school,” Roane said. “It was amazing when it was Stuart, but now as Barack Obama, it feels more home-like.”
After the speakers wrapped up and the plaque was revealed, blue and yellow balloons fell from overheard. The students jumped up and down, throwing balloons. Cheers erupted in the auditorium, and a symbolic three-word phrase was heard intermittently:
“Yes, we can.”
The racists running Richmond can rename all the city schools for black "heroes" and remove all the confederate statues. The facts will remain: (1) the Richmond school system is terrible and the schools are awful, and (2) the Richmond city government is corrupt, dysfunctional, and incompetent. If/when Richmond citizens elect city leaders based on competence, as opposed to race, there might be a chance for improvement in the Richmond city government and schools.
