James Yarbrough expected the letter to come.
It arrived after his Feb. 7 birthday in 1944, midway through his senior year at Washington-Henry High School in Hanover County. Drafted into the U.S. Army as Allied troops continued fighting in what became the deadliest conflict in history, World War II, Yarbrough put his education on hold.
“I didn’t do anything anybody else wouldn’t have done," he said.
Yarbrough served in the Army until July 1946. Years later, he started a family and made a career at Philip Morris. Meanwhile, his schooling sat on the sideline.
Monday, more than 75 years after he was initially set to receive it -- in the cafeteria of the school he no longer recognizes, which has since been transformed into serving students only through fifth grade -- Yarbrough got his high school diploma. Time and life have both passed, but on this year’s Veterans Day, Yarbrough’s dream became reality.
“It’s quite an honor,” the 93-year-old said. “I never expected such an occasion.”
The scene happened after Andrew Corbin, Yarbrough’s 27-year-old grandson, planted the seed with his family that his grandfather should get his diploma.
“He’s never been one to really speak to what he did and he deserves the recognition,” said Corbin, who, inspired by Yarbrough, served in the Marine Corps.
A Virginia Department of Education program made this possible.
The program, which awards honorary high school diplomas to veterans who left school to serve in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, has been in place since 2001. More than 2,000 Virginia veterans have received the honorary degrees, according to the state.
The family contacted Hanover County Public Schools, which has recent experience with the diplomas: Navy veteran Harold Flippo received one last year after he left Lee-Davis High School to serve.
The work culminated Monday in an hour-long Veterans Day ceremony at Washington-Henry Elementary, which was founded in 1778 as a private boarding school but became a public school in the early 1900s. Washington-Henry became an elementary school in 1958 when Lee-Davis High opened.
More than a dozen other veterans from all five branches of the military attended the program, which included the playing of the five military songs.
“These men and women have been called to be something bigger than themselves,” said Washington-Henry Principal Lisa Thompson. “They are ordinary people, just like us, who have done extraordinary things.”
Fourth- and fifth-grade students at the school wrote letters to the veterans and hand-delivered them as part of the ceremony. One student, Reece Gilhooly, wrote her letter directly to Yarbrough.
“It is cool and brave that you went to war. I would not be able to do that,” she wrote. “Thank you for serving the United States. You made this world a better place and I love that.”
Gilhooly and her peers - the current students at the school - watched as Yarbrough rose from his seat and walked in front of the stage to accept his diploma, an award decades in the making. Hanover schools superintendent Michael Gill and Thompson presented him with the degree before Yarbrough, a man of few words, made his way back to his seat.
“[He is] the salt of the earth,” Thompson said.
