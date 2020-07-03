Oluwatoyin Salau. Charleena Lyles. Rekia Boyd. Miriam Carey. Monika Diamond. Aiyana Stanley-Jones. Alberta Spruill. Eleanor Bumpurs. Nina Pop. Breonna Taylor.
At 6 p.m. Friday, hundreds gathered on the outskirts of the Virginia Capitol to march and say their names — the ones of Black women, Black trans women, Black gender-nonconforming people whose stories and lives, cut short by violence, haven’t received the same level of outrage and support as men killed by police officers.
Organizers Sarah J and Ashley Brianna, who asked that their last names be kept private because of fear of potential retaliation, said the march came together recently after they viewed a stream of videos depicting violence against Black women, both by police and men in their own communities.
They were there to support one another, Ashley Brianna said, to show that the weight of the erasure felt by the limited attention given to violence against Black women does not have to be carried alone.
“We need to keep the same energy for Black women when we are slain, when we are killed, when we are terrorized as well as Black trans women,” she added. “We have to hold each other accountable. This is a fight for visibility.”
With the help of fellow activist organizations, the duo created a celebration of Black joy and a mourning of lives lost.
But as George Floyd, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown became tragic household names, Black women killed by police — such as Atatiana Jefferson, Natasha McKenna and Rekia Boyd — remain absent from mainstream conversations and protest chants. The March 13 killing of Breonna Taylor, an EMT in Kentucky who was shot by police in her house, didn’t gain national attention until after Floyd’s death on May 25. The three police officers involved in her shooting have not been charged.
Yet, Black women and gender-nonconforming people remain at the forefront of tirelessly fighting for racial justice, Sarah J said. She emphasized that demanding that murdered Black women be remembered doesn’t mean the fatal violence experienced by men matters less. But rather, added Ashley Brianna, that the intersectionality of racism and sexism can’t be ignored when chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
“We cannot pick and choose who gets to join in the movement. We cannot continue to put Black men at the forefront of this movement and continue to ignore Black women,” Sarah J said. “Black women matter. You need to see us. You need to protect us.”
The “Say Her Name” campaign, founded by the African American Policy Forum to call attention to the history of police brutality against Black women and girls, has worked for years to do just that. In a 2015 study, the organization found that the “failure to rally around Black women’s stories represents a broader failure to demand accountability for all Black lives targeted by the state.”
The report also noted that families who have lost Black women to police violence do not receive the same community support or media attention as families of Black men killed.
Aurora Higgs, an LGBT activist and Black trans woman, spoke just minutes before Richmond protesters began their march Friday, saying she was about to turn 30 years old. Every time she turns on the news, she wonders how many years she has left.
“I am overwhelmed and flooded with the pictures of my sisters being slaughtered in the streets … sometimes just forgotten,” Higgs said. “We've been left out of the power struggle for so long that the only benefit we’ve found in that is sitting and reflecting and dreaming up what role we will create when we finally are given our power.”
Higgs led the protest from the Capitol toward the Robert E. Lee monument alongside Sarah J and Ashley Brianna, with chants of “Black Trans Women Matter” and “Black Mothers Matter” throughout the 2-mile march.
Protesters thrust signs — including a picture of Marsha P. Johnson, a Black trans advocate who helped launch the LGBT movement — into the humid air proudly and chanted loud enough for neighbors to peek out of storefronts.
The crowd was resolute in what message they wanted to pulse through the streets of Richmond on Friday evening.
“Stop killing us.”
