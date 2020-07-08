Spencer E. Jones III felt cautiously optimistic as he plunged his shovel into the patch of grass fronting Williamsburg Avenue.
With the simple act, the 69-year-old former resident of Fulton and others joining him marked a significant milestone on Wednesday in their community’s longtime push to commemorate its history.
“This has been a journey of love,” Jones said of the occasion, fifty years removed from the city-ordered demolition of the African-American neighborhood.
Jones and others with ties to the historic community have worked for nearly a decade to build a park memorializing 850 homes demolished and mostly Black families scattered in the 1970s under the guise of urban renewal.
About 40 people came together to celebrate at the site of the future Historic Fulton Memorial Park’s at 5001 Williamsburg Avenue. The plot is at the foot of a steep slope leading up to Powhatan Hill Park.
The event took place about a mile from where, earlier in the day, workers removed a Confederate tribute from its pedestal at Libby Hill Park. That the ceremony took place amid a reckoning on what history Richmond has historically preserved was not lost on those in attendance.
Cynthia Newbille, who represents the area on the Richmond City Council, lauded former residents and their relatives for staying the course in spite of delays.
“You’re making sure this history is never forgotten,” Newbille said.
There to mark the occasion was Leonard Washington, son of the late Earl Robinson, who worked closely with Jones until his death in 2011. Washington said he aided the effort to honor the neighborhood his late father would tell him about as a boy.
“This really hits home for me,” Washington said. “This is for those folks who lived in those homes back in the ‘60s and ’70. It’s for everyone, but particularly, it’s for them.”
Securing land to build the park was an obstacle. So was lining up money to build it.
Fulton – the birthplace of Richmond – is where Chief Powhatan first met with Captains John Smith and Christopher Newport. The neighborhood produced Samuel L. Gravely Jr., the first Black Vice Admiral in the Navy.
To justify plans for demolition, city leaders deemed the neighborhood a slum in need of revitalization, a contention former residents vehemently dispute. In the ‘70s, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority razed more than 850 homes, businesses and churches that made up a bustling community. They promised to rebuild a new neighborhood using millions in federal subsidies. What eventually rose, decades later, did not meet commitments RRHA and city leaders made to residents displaced at the time.
Linda Egister Sutton's home was among those destroyed. Now, as a new generation of residents and businesses move into the neighborhood, Sutton said newcomers may not know what happened there before without the work of Jones and others.
“It’s important for them to know who really lived there and the struggle we went through,” Sutton said.
So attached to the community were some former residents that a tight-knit group would routinely convene to catch up around a barrel in a vacant lot, about a block from where the new park will open in next year.
The first phase of the new park will bring new walkways, landscaping and other amenities to the park. The cost to the city is about $900,000, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities said.
Jones teared up Wednesday as he recalled the ritual in the vacant lot. It brought them to that moment, he said.
“The guys in the field that stood around the barrel for 40 years … this is the day that we’re standing on their shoulders.”
