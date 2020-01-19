The YWCA Outstanding Women's Awards celebrate the contributions of Richmond-area women from a variety of industries, from health care and education to marketing and government.
2020 marks the YWCA's 40th year of the awards program, and it recently announced its current recipients.
The YWCA will officially honor all of the women at a luncheon on May 1 at the Richmond Marriott. For details, visit www.ywcarichmond.org/owa.
This year's honorees are:
Arts & Culture - Valerie Cassel Oliver, Sydney and Francis Lewis Family curator of modern and contemporary art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts;
Business - Leigh Sewell, president of Bon Secours' Memorial Regional Medical Center, Richmond Community Hospital and the Memorial College of Nursing;
Education - Abigail Rogers, executive vice president and chief advancement officer of the YMCA of Greater Richmond;
Health & Science - Dr. Wendy Klein, co-founder of the VCU Women's Health Center and the VCU Institute for Women's Health, and founding president of Women in Science, Dentistry & Medicine, or WISDM;
Human Relations & Faith in Action - Lacette Cross, pastor of Restoration Fellowship RVA, co-founder of Us Giving Richmond Connections/Black Pride RVA and owner of Will You Be Whole;
Law & Government - Suzette Denslow, the first woman elected as clerk of the Virginia House of Delegates;
Marketing & Media - Kelli Lemon, owner of Urban Hang Suite and driving force behind the African American cultural tourism organization, BlkRVA;
Nonprofit Leadership - Myra Goodman Smith, president and CEO of Leadership Metro Richmond; and
Volunteerism - Laura Lee Chandler, chair-elect of Virginia Repertory Theatre's Board of Directors, president of the University of Richmond's Chapel Guild and Maymont Council member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.