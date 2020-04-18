The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 8,053 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, a 562-case jump from Friday.
More than 1,500 of those cases are within the 50-59 age group, but of the 258 people in Virginia who have died from the virus, 111 were Virginians ages 80 and over. The 80-plus age group accounts for 707 of confirmed positive cases.
Seventy-four of the state’s 149 COVID-19 outbreaks were in long-term care facilities as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to Virginia Department of Health figures released Saturday. VDH reported those facilities were home to 733 cases and 41 deaths, but state figures that have struggled to keep up with the real total.
The state’s numbers, which are released on a 16-hour delay, have been inconsistent with other reports including those of local health districts, contributing to a discrepancy that leaves real-time numbers in the hands of facilities that want to disclose them. Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare alone has 49 deaths, a number that has remained the same since Thursday and is higher than all the long-term care facility deaths noted in the state’s report.
VDH spokesperson Maria Reppas said in an email that as part of an outbreak investigation, local health departments identify cases and deaths in their offices and must report the information to the VDH through its electronic reporting system for it to be counted by the state.
“If the number of deaths is larger than what is reported on the VDH website, then the local health district can identify the differences in the number,” Reppas said.
Last week, Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said making this information public relies heavily on facilities agreeing to release it. But they’ve seen the experience of Canterbury, which at one point last week garnered national attention because it had briefly become the deadliest outbreak in the U.S. among nursing homes.
Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a statement last week that “moving forward, we will not be providing numbers in individual facilities to protect patient privacy.”
The VDH said 51,931 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,296 have been hospitalized.
There are 1,159 cases in the Richmond area: 559 in Henrico, 310 in Chesterfield, 211 in Richmond and 79 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state’s most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, continues to have the most confirmed cases with 1,633.
Beth Sholom reports increase in cases
Beth Sholom, a Henrico senior living facility in Henrico, now has 38 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from the 25 reported Tuesday.
President and CEO Morris Funk said the increase is a result of expedited testing.
All COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation within the health care center wing of the facility, with certain staff tending to only those residents.
There are no reported cases or people with symptoms in any other Beth Sholom building, so testing has focused on residents within the health care center, he said.
“We remain confident that Beth Sholom has the staff and necessary protective equipment to properly care for our residents,” Funk said. “While we are currently experiencing the dark days of this pandemic in Virginia, we continue to do all we can to provide comfort to our families and residents during these difficult days.”
Funk said Beth Sholom will not release information regarding deaths of its patients, since prior to the pandemic, senior living facilities already experienced high death rates.
Within its nursing home especially, residents come to Beth Sholom already in deteriorating health, Funk said.
“We do not share those details to the general public and we are not going to start now,” he said.
He said that it’s important for families to know about COVID-19 cases, but deaths are a “sacred and family matter that is private.”
Cedarfield in Henrico reports first case
The Cedarfield senior living community in Henrico announced Friday that its first resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The patient was tested the week of April 15 after exhibiting fever and dry cough symptoms and has been in quarantine since. No other resident or staff member has exhibited symptoms or tested positive.
Cedarfield, a community of 500 residents, started encouraging isolation March 5, restricted visitation to health care, assisted living and memory support centers on March 6 and limited visitation across the entire campus, including independent living after Westminster Canterbury announced its first positive case on March 17.
Chris Henderson, CEO of Pinnacle Living, which is part of Cedarfield, said following that, more preparedness plans were in place to ensure the limitation of spread. Residents were discouraged from traveling off campus, dining venues became takeout service, fitness centers and common spaces were closed and any social events were put on hold.
It took a month for the coronavirus to hit the affluent retirement community following Westminster’s first case, which Henderson attributes to being lucky.
“As a state, as a community, we have a long, long way to go with this. I think we need to heed the governor’s warning,” Henderson said. “We’re not nearly out of the woods yet. … It only takes that one contact is what we’re hearing from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health.”
Cedarfield is working with the VDH to identify the cause of the confirmed positive case. The majority of the retirement community is in independent living, with 120 residents in assisting living, memory support and health care, where the resident who tested positive resides.
Va. to get FEMA funds to house responders
Virginia’s first responders and essential workers part of Virginia’s COVID-19 response will be offered hotel stays, free of cost, thanks to funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday.
The state would pay for hotel accommodation and be reimbursed by FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.
“First responders are at an enhanced risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Jeff Stern, state coordinator of emergency management. “As we seek to stem the spread of the virus, it is critically important that we offer these essential emergency service providers access to safe, convenient forms of shelter so that they may continue to do their jobs fighting the pandemic and also not risk exposing others — especially their families — by going to their homes between their shifts.”
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver signed an order April 9 for sheltering to be available for the first responder workforce — which includes fire, emergency medical, law enforcement and some public health workers.
Since being in close contact with presumed or confirmed COVID-19 positive patients is a significant portion of their jobs, risk of exposure and transmission is higher than that of the general population.
