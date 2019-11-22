Thomas A. Silvestri, president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch for nearly the last 15 years, announced his retirement on Friday.
Silvestri, whose newspaper career spans five decades, will stay on in Richmond until Dec. 31.
Effective immediately, Paul Farrell will become publisher in Richmond. Farrell currently serves as Vice President of Sales for Lee Enterprises.
“I’ve been fortunate to be a publisher working with outstanding colleagues, in a community whose loyal support of its daily newspapers has been rewarding and in an industry where we keep inventing ways to excel,” Silvestri, who became publisher on Jan. 1, 2005, said in a press release. “It’s time to pass the torch for the next transformation.”
Under Silvestri’s leadership, The Times-Dispatch’s Public Square initiative has become nationally recognized for providing a forum for the Richmond community to learn about and discuss issues of importance in central Virginia.
In 2012, Silvestri was named to the senior leadership team at BH Media Group. In addition to serving as president and publisher of The Times-Dispatch, he is vice president of the company’s Richmond Group.
Silvestri started a reporter and editor in New York. He joined The Times-Dispatch newsroom in 1982 and eventually served as deputy managing editor. He later moved to Media General, the parent company of The Times-Dispatch, and served as president of community newspapers with oversight of 20 daily publications and more than 25 weeklies in five states in the Southeast.
From 2013-2015, he served as president and chair of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association, which in 2018 presented him with its Frank W. Mayborn Leadership Award.
Silvestri is a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Sue Kurzman, reside in Richmond.
In addition to his experience at Lee, Farrell has served as publisher of the Connecticut Media Group, senior vice president of advertising at The Providence Journal Company, advertising director for retail and national advertising at the Boston Globe, senior vice president of advertising for Community Newspapers in Boston and senior vice president of sales and marketing at the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He also was director of sales and marketing at the Miami Herald Publishing Company.
“I’m delighted with the opportunity to return to the field as publisher,” Farrell said in a press release. “BH Media Group is a strong company committed to the readers and businesses it serves. I am eager to begin contributing to the continued success of The Times-Dispatch and look forward to engaging with the Richmond community.”
Farrell holds a bachelor’s of science in marketing and finance from Providence College and a master’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston. He and his wife, Cathy, have two sons and a daughter.
This story will be updated
