Soldiers walk in front of new barracks at Ft. Lee on July 21, 2014.

Fort Lee police found a man's body in the Blackwater Swamp area Saturday afternoon while conducting a search with Petersburg and Prince George County police. 

The man has not been identified, but the search was intended to locate Petersburg man, Eli Cranston, 32, who went missing April 25. Cranston's car was found deserted near Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road.

Further details were not immediately available.

