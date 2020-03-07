Petersburg police found a man shot to death in the 200 block of East South Boulevard early Saturday.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The death investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 732-4222.
