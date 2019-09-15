Police lights

Richmond Police are currently conducting a death investigation of a black male who was found in the 300 block of E. 12th Street.

He was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound.

Richmond Police said they are not looking at any other suspects at this time, but could not release any other information.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

