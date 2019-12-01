Richmond Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot late Saturday night.
At about 11:05 p.m., police responded to 3159 Midlothian Turnpike, across the street from Swansboro Elementary School, for a shooting. They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot would. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.
