Richmond Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot late Saturday night.

At about 11:05 p.m., police responded to 3159 Midlothian Turnpike, across the street from Swansboro Elementary School, for a shooting. They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot would. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

bbalch@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6601

Twitter: @bridgetbalch

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription