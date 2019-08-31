Ambulance lights

Ambulance lights

A 34-year-old man who authorities found pinned underneath a Mitsubishi SUV in the 6600 block of Prince George early Saturday morning has died, according to the Prince George County Police Department.

Daniel E. Cubbage, of Powhatan, was pronounced dead at the scene after fire and rescue personnel removed him from underneath the vehicle in the middle of the roadway. Department spokeswoman Alexis Grochmal said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A police news release says the crash remains under investigation. Authorities believe Cubbage was not wearing a seatbelt, and that speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Anyone that witnessed the crash or who might have information about it is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773. 

