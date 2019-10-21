Police lights

A shooting Monday afternoon in Richmond's East End left a man dead, police said.

The Richmond Police Department said officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of N. 21st St.

Once on the scene, police found a man in a parking lot who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123. Those who would like to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com or through the P3 smartphone app.

