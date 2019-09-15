Police lights

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot on Richmond’s South Side early Sunday morning.

Richmond police are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road.

Police working an off-duty assignment reported gunfire in a parking lot around 2 a.m.

A short while later, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders offered medical assistance, but the man later died from his injury.

Police have not yet identified the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

