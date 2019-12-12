The Midlothian Special Area Plan that supporters say will foster a village feel in the community was approved this week by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors amid criticism from opponents who say it will have the opposite effect.
The plan, which was approved unanimously, was unveiled earlier this year to residents in the community that's bisected by Midlothian Turnpike just east of its interchange with state Route 288. It quickly became the focal point of concerns from critics who said it would lead to over-development in an area where numerous apartment, town house and condominium projects have already been built in recent years.
The plan calls for interconnected, bike-friendly and walkable neighborhoods as well as added residential density to support the village core along Midlothian Turnpike, which is home to businesses like Brick House Diner and Midlothian Apothecary. The plan suggests redeveloping aging shopping centers along the turnpike - including Ivymont Square, Charter Colony and Sycamore Square - into mixed-use "village scale" pedestrian-friendly developments that pair housing with commercial and office uses.
Joanne Wieworka, a senior planner with the county, said that the plan that was drafted over the course of three years lays out a vision for Midlothian.
"The vision is that Midlothian is a modern village with traditional style," Wieworka told supervisors at a meeting Wednesday.
The plan suggests having outdoor dining spaces in the Sycamore Square shopping center, which would also have a village green. Along Midlothian Turnpike, where about 43,000 vehicles travel daily, the plan suggests creating a "Main Street" route complete with a tree-lined median in the middle of the road as well as outdoor seating at businesses lining the turnpike.
But critics said the plan opens the door to an even greater influx of multifamily housing. They also worried it laid out development guidelines that would congest roads and crowd schools in the 8-square-mile community that has about 29,000 people, according to county estimates.
Bob Roe, a Midlothian resident who opposes the plan, told supervisors at Wednesday's meetings that critics spoke with county officials about the document and that they submitted a 20-page analysis seeking changes to it. Nonetheless, Roe said they have received little feedback from the county that their concerns have been heard.
"This plan completely changes the character of the existing village," Roe asked. "Why do we need to do this?"
Among the changes critics sought was a limit of two stories for buildings on Midlothian Turnpike and a prohibition against apartments in those buildings. The plan instead permits buildings that are three stories high, but it allows for up to five stories if certain requirements are met, such as if the developer provides more open space than is typically required.
"[The plan] does nothing to protect the citizens from urban sprawl, and it does make things a whole lot easier to add high density to this village," Roe said.
Wieworka said the plan was changed in response to those types of concerns. Among the changes to the plan was that it calls for having a minimum of eight units and no more than 20 units per acre in an area around the village core. A previous draft called for 12 or more residential units per acre in mixed-use developments.
Dave Anderson, another Midlothian resident who also addressed supervisors, said the plan was long overdue, adding that it makes it more difficult for developers "who don't want to build to the quality that Midlothian requires."
"This plan opens no floodgates to developers," Anderson said.
Supervisor Leslie Haley, the Midlothian representative who supported the plan during her re-election campaign, said that as part of the plan's implementation, steps will be taken to address transportation issues and potential growth in local schools.
Haley said the county had reviewed about 3,000 public comments about the plan, adding that county leaders went to meetings at local community organizations to get resident feedback in crafting the document. Haley said that stopping the plan would not stop development.
"It just doesn't work like that, folks," Haley said. "What's happening in Midlothian is happening because the economy is good and people want to be in Midlothian, and we see that. And people have property rights."
