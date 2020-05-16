A male who was reported missing after not resurfacing during a swim in the Appomattox River Friday night was found dead by Chesterfield Fire and EMS Saturday morning around 11:25 am., according to the department.
Officials responded to witness accounts at 7:16 p.m. Friday night. SCUBA Rescue Team members couldn't find him around the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue as night fell.
Other details, including the swimmer's identity, have not been released. Chesterfield Police will take over the death investigation.
