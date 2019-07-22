Actress Sondra Sohn, who played Det. Kima Griggs in the acclaimed Baltimore-based crime series "The Wire," was arrested in North Carolina on drug-related charges on Sunday.
The Outer Banks Voice is reporting that the Dare County Sheriff's Office said Sohn, whose legal name is Sonja Denise Plack, 55, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors relating to the possession of drug paraphernalia.
Online court records indicate Sohn was released on bond.
According to IMDB.com, Sohn's many other acting credits include appearances on TV shows "The Chi," "Star Trek: Discover," "Luke Cage," "Burn Notice" and "Body of Proof." She also directed the documentary "Baltimore Rising."
