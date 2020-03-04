Candidates don’t become the nominee by winning states, they do it by winning delegates. And it may be days — or weeks — before we know exactly where everyone stands in that ranking.
Much of that is because California, with its whopping 415 delegates, counts extremely slowly. The state has a permissive voting system that requires ballots mailed in on election day to be counted, and the tallying could stretch into April.
Many in California voted early, before Biden's resurgence, so he may gain as the count drags. But Sanders’ backers are usually a late-voting cohort — on election night in 2016 he was losing the state to Clinton by double digits but was only down by about 7% in the final results released weeks later. So it’s hard to know how to parcel out the state’s bounteous rewards.
Other states like Colorado may take multiple days to finish their count and reward delegates. It’s likely this hurts Sanders long term — the western states where he was strongest take the longest time, while the eastern ones where Biden romped reported results quickly, helping solidify the image of the former vice president’s comeback.
With votes still being counted across the country,
The Associated Press has allocated 453 delegates to Biden, 382 to Sanders, 50 to Warren, 44 to Bloomberg and one for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The numbers are expected to shift as new states report their numbers and as some candidates hover around the 15% vote threshold they must hit to earn delegates.
The ultimate nominee must claim 1,991 delegates, which is a majority of the 3,979 pledged delegates available this primary season.
PHOTOS: Super Tuesday in Virginia
20200304_MET_BERNIE_DH01
Bernie Sanders supporters watch Virginia primary results that called the state for Joe Biden in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Biden was declared winner of the Virginia primary just moments after the polls closed in Virginia.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_BERNIE_DH03
Bernie Sanders staffer Adrian Petrou checks her phone at the Bernie Sanders campaign headquarters after Joe Biden was declared winner in the Va. Democratic primary in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Biden was declared winner moments after the polls closed at 7pm.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_BIDEN_JW01
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden turned out to a watch party at the Metro Bay and Grill to watch Super Tuesday primary results, Tuesday 3/3/2020. Danielle Cohen applauded as results came in showing Biden winning Virginia and North Carolina.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_BIDEN_JW02
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden turned out to a watch party at the Metro Bay and Grill to watch Super Tuesday primary results, Tuesday 3/3/2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke to the gathering.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_BIDEN_JW03
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden turned out to a watch party at the Metro Bay and Grill to watch Super Tuesday primary results, Tuesday 3/3/2020. Quinn Carrigan applauded as results showed Biden winning Alabama.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_BIDEN_JW04
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden turned out to a watch party at the Metro Bay and Grill to watch Super Tuesday primary results, Tuesday 3/3/2020. Hyun Lee, center watched and applauded the results as they showed Biden winning.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_VOTE_04
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_VOTE_03
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_VOTE_01
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200304_MET_VOTE_02
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election 2020 Virginia
Danielle Reed, 30, holding her one-year-old son Jamerson, votes at Christ Lutheran Church during the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Roanoke, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
HEATHER ROUSSEAU
Election 2020 Virginia
Bill Sweet casts his ballot as his wife, Virginia Sweet puts on her "I Voted" sticker with their granddaughter Harper Zion, 4, at Christ Lutheran Church during the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Roanoke, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
HEATHER ROUSSEAU
Election 2020 Virginia
Jayce Otey, 6, looks over the shoulder of his grandmother, Carla Tupin, while voting at the Eureka Park precinct at Roanoke Academy for Math and Science, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Roanoke, Va., during the state's Democratic presidential primary election. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
HEATHER ROUSSEAU
Election 2020 Virginia
Patsy Bowman prepares stickers for voters at the Courthouse Way Community Center in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, during the state's Democratic presidential primary election. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Jonathon Gruenke
Election 2020 Virginia
A young girl watches as her mom casts her ballot in the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Third Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Va. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kristen Zeis
Election 2020 Virginia
Harold Jennings, 65, votes at Lincoln Terrace Elementary School during the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Roanoke, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
HEATHER ROUSSEAU
Election 2020 Virginia
Barbara Bright votes at the Lincoln Terrace precinct, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Roanoke, Va., during the state's Democratic presidential primary election. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
HEATHER ROUSSEAU
Election 2020 Virginia
A voter casts a ballot in the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Third Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Va. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kristen Zeis
Election 2020 Virginia
Pete Fairchild walks out of Phoebus High School in Hampton, Va., after voting in the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Jonathon Gruenke
Election 2020 Virginia
Journey Vaughn, 6, left, watches Tamara Vaughn vote in the state's Democratic presidential primary election at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Va., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Jonathon Gruenke
Election 2020
A voter makes his choice during the Democratic Presidential primary voting Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Election 2020
A voter makes her choice during the Democratic Presidential primary voting Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Election 2020
"I Voted Stickers" await voters at a polling station during the Democratic Presidential primary on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Election 2020
A woman walks from the polling precinct after voting in Democratic Presidential primary voting Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Election 2020
A car passes a polling precinct during the Democratic Presidential primary voting Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Election 2020 Virginia
Voters cast their ballots in the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Aberdeen Elementary School in Hampton, Va. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Jonathon Gruenke
Election 2020 Virginia
Pedestrians stoll outside the Cape Henry Church polling site in Virginia Beach, Va., for the state's Democratic presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Stephen M. Katz
