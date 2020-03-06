coronavirus map

A screenshot shows the COVID-19 tracking map created and maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University is maintaining an online map that tracks the growing number of coronovirus COVID-19 cases around the world in real time.

The map was created by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and it pulls in data from myriad health agencies, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

As of 11:03 a.m. Friday, the map indicated there were 100,654 confirmed cases.

You can check out the map HERE.

Or read more about it on the university's website HERE.

You can find up-to-date information on cases in the U.S. on the CDC website HERE.

