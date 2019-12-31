CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nearly a year after the Trump Organization pledged to root out undocumented workers at its properties, supervisors at the Trump Winery on Monday summoned at least seven employees and fired them because of their lack of legal immigration status, according to two of the dismissed workers.
The timing of the firings at the rural Virginia winery, 11 months after the company began purging the ranks of undocumented greenskeepers and cooks at Trump golf courses, came during the vineyard's winter downtime. Workers had finished the arduous annual grape harvest, which involved working 60-hour weeks and overnight shifts under floodlights.
Two of the fired workers — Omar Miranda, a 42-year-old tractor driver from Honduras, and a second employee who spoke on condition of anonymity — said they thought the company had held off on firing them until after the year's work was complete, taking advantage of their labor for as long as possible. Both had worked at the winery for more than a decade.
"They didn't make this decision in the summer because they needed us a lot then," Miranda said.
"I think they wanted to get their product out well, the grapes, to make sure that was taken care of, and once things were slow, they could fire us all," the second employee said.
The Trump Organization did not respond to questions about the dismissals.
The Trump Winery, set amid rolling hills in Virginia wine country, is a minor part of Trump's portfolio. The property is located near Thomas Jefferson's former home at Monticello and down the road from a winery owned by musician Dave Matthews. Donald Trump bought the property in 2011 and 2012 out of foreclosure for $16.2 million, renovated the manor house into a boutique hotel as well as an adjacent venue for weddings.
The labor-intensive winery has long relied on a couple of dozen legal immigrants — primarily from Mexico — who come year after year on seasonal work visas, living in a dormitory on the winery property during the harvest. But there has also long been a smaller parallel staff of undocumented employees who worked at the property year round. This was the group fired on Monday.
"Donald Trump has known about these workers for months," said Anibal Romero, an immigration lawyer who represents many of Trump's former undocumented employees and is advising Miranda. "He waits until the fields are tended, grapes picked, wine made. He then discards them like a used paper bag. Happy New Year. You're fired."
Over the past year, The Washington Post has spoken with 49 people who had worked illegally for the Trump Organization at 11 of its properties in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. These employees spent years — and in some cases nearly two decades — performing manual labor at Trump's properties.
Trump has made stopping illegal immigration a centerpiece of his presidency, decrying unauthorized immigrants as a threat to the country's safety and blaming undocumented workers for taking jobs from American citizens. But for years his company has relied on that low-wage, illegal labor, without explaining how some employees kept their jobs despite lacking proper papers.
Miranda, aware of the firings at other Trump properties throughout the year, spent many months living with the anxiety that his dismissal could come at any moment. After a Spanish-language report by Univision in May revealed that the winery employed some undocumented workers, the Trump Organization appeared to take no action apart from firing the employee who let the camera crew onto the property.
The fall harvest came, and Miranda spent hours driving a tractor in the pre-dawn dark. Then fall turned to winter, and Miranda did the hard work of pruning vines. His bosses only praised his work, never mentioning immigration, or papers, or firings. Trump's son, Eric Trump, who oversees the winery, even pulled Miranda's name during a holiday raffle in early December, awarding him a $500 prize.
Then, on Monday, the bosses asked to see him.
"So, when we looked at your forms and documents, some of the documentation did not seem genuine, or was insufficient," Kerry Woolard, the winery's general manager, told him, according to an audio recording obtained by The Washington Post. "Do you currently have legal permission to work in the United States?"
"No," Miranda replied.
"So unfortunately, this means we have to end our employment relationship today," Woolard said. "We're very sad. You've been wonderful. If your employment status ever changes you're welcome back, of course."
On Tuesday at the winery, the vast rows of vines were leafless and empty, and the tractors Miranda had used were parked neatly in a row. A receptionist said that Woolard did not have time to speak to a reporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(16) comments
Trump is a CRIME MACHINE who needs to be stopped... ~~~ Bob
Sour Grapes, all around!!!
Interesting that these workers were hired by, & apparently go back to Kluge Estate Winery, predating Trump's purchase.
A couple of points
1) it is embarrassing for a politician to be caught privately doing what he is publicly denouncing. The late night comedians will understandably get to have fun ridiculing Trump.
2). The media coverage is the typical TDS coverage expected. Trump has little to do with the HR issues of low level employees. There are countless levels of Mgmt between him and them. The WaPo seeking and publishing of unsupportive accusations by fired employees with an obvious 'axe to grind' seems to be selectively used by WaPo and the media.
Great post, Hal! Happy New Year.👍
A fish smells from its head. That’s an old Queens saying.
Not a great way to be let go but it shows what the problem is. It's not that seasonal workers are not welcome or anyone who wants to come here to work or become an American. Its about creating better ways to come here legally to know who is here and enforcing the policy. Business wants to hire and workers want to work here. Lets stop playing politics and find solutions.
It really is a shame to see how politically biased outlets have lowered journalistic standards; and seem to always give their best effort(s) to demean their “target”. When someone owns a large and diverse portfolio
of properties, it’s literally impossible to know all aspects of every entity...including the countless HR issues that exist. These (clearly) biased “journalists” give their best effort to paint this situation as a major failure by a guy who currently (as the leader of the free world) has a few “bigger fish to fry” than having time to focus on an HR issue at one very small portion of the Trump Organization. Management at the winery should conceivably be disciplined for their failures; but to imply through a biased headline and subsequent article that this is the President’s direct fault just further damages the faith I once had in members of a once-great profession.
If you were a politician who made not employing illegal migrants the cornerstone of your campaign, you're darn tootin' I would expect him to be on top of that in his own organization. I'm sure it was just like the anonymous workers said, word came down from on high to keep them til after the harvest. So cynical, but I would expect nothing better.
Greetings Allison! You make an interesting point, but you’re missing the big picture of my post. My point is about journalistic ethics. It’s no longer about substantive issues; and providing pure facts (who, what, when, where, and sometimes why). Far too many outlets now try to simply appeal to “agendas”...from all sides. It’s frustrating. In this article, (and secondary to me) it just happened to be about illegals working at the vineyard. The article (and headline) had a purpose; and it wasn’t simply for public awareness about illegal workers.
Having said that, unless you’ve had the pleasure (along with massive amounts of attention grabbers), you may not understand the President’s true lack of time for something like this. It sounds like Eric Trump is running things (including this operation), anyway. It’s a bit unfair to target the President on this one. Have a happy new year!👍
Not too long ago, I talked to a person that worked at Trump Winery and asked about Trump's visits. She said she heard from others at the winery that Eric is the only family member that visits.....and he visits only a few times each year.
This did not surprise me and as it is not unusual for owners who hire others to manage their businesses.
I have worked for owners that never visited or even called. Their asset managers visited only once a year.
Eric works??
Maybe, Eric just comes for the wine, Melissa....
"I do not want any undocumented workers employed by my divisions. Check immigration status immediately and discharge any worker found to be undocumented. Have your report on your findings and actions at corporate headquarters NLT August 1. During the following month, personnel from headquarters will be visiting you and double-checking on the presence of undocumented workers. Any discrepancy between your report and what is discovered during our inspection may well result in your being discharged, as well." Yes, "it’s literally impossible to know all aspects of every entity...." That's why the boss has a staff. If it's very important (politically, in this case) and the boss wants it done, for the most part, it will get done. Something will of course not get done -- and then you pull out your order and the reports. Not exactly astrophysics, Thomas. Our Leader obviously, in truth, doesn't give a hoot.
Every business would love you to be their CEO.
You would issue a directive. The following month you would send someone to the business to verify compliance and success.
With your staff, orders and reports, success is guaranteed!
How do businesses fail? Obviously their leaders do not give a hoot.
Please excuse the sarcasm as you regularly have great comments, Kenneth. But I think success is often much more challenging.
You are likely correct it could had been handled better. Hindsight is always 20-20 vision, as they say.
So, let me see if I have this correct... When Trump breaks the law it's the media's fault??? Uh huh??? ~~~ Bob
I recall no criminal charges suggested in the article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.