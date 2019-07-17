Two boys fishing on a beach in Rodanthe, N.C., were struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.
Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue posted photos on Facebook of one of the boys' fishing rods, looking slightly singed, along with a warning about a high lightning threat on Tuesday. "When thunder roars, head indoors!"
WTKR in Norfolk reported that the boys — 11 and 14 years old — were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital. One boy was treated, released and back out fishing on Tuesday. The other was flown to Norfolk for treatment and was expected to be released Wednesday.
