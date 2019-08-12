Jeep tire slashed

Slashed rear tire on a red Jeep Wrangler.

 National Park Service

A 62-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection to a series of tire-slashing incidents this year at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the Outer Banks. 

The National Park Service said that park rangers saw the man, a resident of East Lake, N.C., puncture tires on a Jeep Cherokee at about 3 p.m. Sunday. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The park service said so far this year 66 vehicle tires, mostly on SUVs, have been slashed in parking lots along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. There have also been tires slashed in areas north of the national park.

The park service said the Dare County Sheriff's Office, Kill Devil Hills Police Department, Nags Head Police Department, Fish & Wildlife Service, Dare County Communication Center, and the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch assisted with the case.

