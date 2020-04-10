Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announced one more COVID-19 related death Friday, bringing the total of people who have lost their lives due to coronavirus at the Henrico County skilled nursing facility to 40.
“It’s a battle that at times we feel we're losing. A battle that we have fought, day and night, seven days a week,” Dr. Jim Wright, medical director for the facility, said. “No facility, no group could have been prepared for [this crisis].”
The death rate among patients who have tested positive is now 31%, which Wright said reflects what he’s seen at other long term care facilities such as Life Care Center of Kirkland in Seattle, Wash., where 43 residents had died as of Wednesday night according to local public health officials.
Wright said he's currently compiling the racial breakdown of deaths for confirmed cases and deaths and plans to release the data this weekend, marking one of the first facilities in the Richmond region to do so.
He estimates the possibility of opening the facility for group dining and activities could start in a few weeks.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new task force Friday to help nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Virginia deal with the coronavirus.
Northam said at a news conference that Laurie Forlano, the deputy commissioner of population health at the Virginia Department of Health, will lead the group, which will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are more susceptible to outbreaks.
“While we’ve taken a lot of steps across the commonwealth to protect residents of nursing homes and staff that work in nursing homes, we need to offer them more help,” Forlano said.
The task force will also track data on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities.
Forlano said Friday that of the 82 coronavirus outbreaks identified across the state, 45 are in long-term care facilities, whose residents account for 525 confirmed cases. The number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state health department is likely lower than the number of people actually infected because of a lag in testing results and shortage of tests.
