After a whirlwind budget season that saw stiff criticism from teachers for failing to fully fund schools, students protesting for teacher salary increases and the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors unanimously approved its $723 million revised budget Wednesday night in its second virtual meeting.
The adopted budget is almost $50 million short of County Administrator Joe Casey’s initial proposal because of the severe economic fallout resulting from COVID-19, with $19 million lost in revenue from sales and lodging taxes alone. The county had to forgo capital improvement projects — the largest reduction at $19 million — to balance the budget.
The board voted on April 8 to keep the real estate tax rate unchanged at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, but bills are still expected to go up this cycle due to a nearly 4% overall increase in property assessments. Tax bills are still due June 5.
To alleviate additional financial costs to residents, the board also approved removing the previously proposed utility fee increase that would’ve resulted in $3.2 million in revenue for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. To offset the loss, the Department of Utilities delayed $4.1 million in capital improvement projects such as wastewater infrastructure.
The board also removed the requirement of signed paper contacts for residents applying for new utility connections. The county’s Utilities Department has already suspended disconnections due to inability to pay, and the board removed late fees for unpaid utility bills throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
The budget, a $10 million drop from last year’s spending plan, was unchanged from its April 8 revisions, and focused heavily on public safety, capital improvement and education. But schools saw a $2.9 million reduction, or 6% of the initial projection, in funding due to a steep $12 million decline in property taxes.
Schools are the least impacted by the budget’s almost $50 million reduction, with 43 cents of every tax dollar going toward education. The expected 2% county employee salary increases remain on hold.
Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris said he expects to receive concrete state funding numbers regarding education by the board’s May 27 meeting. Without it, the board can’t release a full scope of the budget, Harris said.
“This is a very responsive budget that aligns to the world around us, but that world can change, as we’ve seen, in the blink of an eye,” Harris said. “We’ll be ready, whether it’s May or some other future meeting, to pivot.”
Regarding budget feedback from residents, a county presentation said that within the 10 virtual community meetings it’s held on the budget since March 13, the county has reached an average of 109 viewers and received over 100 comments.
Bermuda resident Mike Uzel said he worries that won’t be enough moving forward, especially since as the pandemic worsens, so might community engagement. With no end to COVID-19 in sight, he said summarizing public comments, or not reading them aloud, is “dangerous.”
“People are distracted with other things: jobs, kids at home,” Uzel said in a call before Wednesday’s meeting. “Some people aren’t going to be paying their taxes because they don’t have the money; ... some are being laid off already.”
Board Chairwoman Leslie Haley said the county continues to expand levels of communication, and asked residents to be patient as they navigate the pandemic fallout. In Wednesday night’s meeting, she also referenced how the county was forced to shuffle its budget, a nearly yearlong process, in weeks.
The board will reconvene May 27 to fine-tune state numbers to the budget and adjust revenue projections.
“No one’s excited about budget reductions,” Harris said. “But everyone recognizes that those are things that need to happen; ... it is not the end of this process.”
