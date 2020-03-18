Wednesday’s front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch contained a significant error that likely caused alarm among our readers.
A subheadline on the lead story reported that Virginia had recorded 67 deaths from the coronavirus. In fact, the state had 67 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday night.
We strive for 100% accuracy in all of our work. Unfortunately, this was a case of human error, and we regret it.
The Times-Dispatch staff is working around the clock to provide the most complete and thorough coverage of COVID-19’s effects in Virginia, and we will continue. Thank you for reading and trusting us.
