The Richmond Times-Dispatch

The Richmond Times-Dispatch building in downtown Richmond.

 TIMES-DISPATCH

Wednesday’s front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch contained a significant error that likely caused alarm among our readers.

A subheadline on the lead story reported that Virginia had recorded 67 deaths from the coronavirus. In fact, the state had 67 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday night.

We strive for 100% accuracy in all of our work. Unfortunately, this was a case of human error, and we regret it.

The Times-Dispatch staff is working around the clock to provide the most complete and thorough coverage of COVID-19’s effects in Virginia, and we will continue. Thank you for reading and trusting us.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email