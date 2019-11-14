METRO
ADDISON, JOHN CHEWNING, 84, of Mechanicsville, an Army veteran, a printing employee.
BAYLOR, MARION ELIZABETH, 80, of Henrico.
DENT, EUGENIA M., 83, of Richmond, a dental assistant at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, widow of William O. Dent.
EMERSON, BERNARD E. SR., 87, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a fire captain.
GILMORE, EDWARD L. JR., 74, of Richmond, an Army veteran, husband of Valerie Gilmore.
JEWELL, WILLIAM LEON III, 69, of Mechanicsville, a sales engineer, husband of Kay Jewell.
KAY, EMMA TILMAN, 90, of Richmond, a seed technologist for Southern States, widow of Leslie C. Kay.
KOSKI, EMILY FINDLAY, 49, of Midlothian, wife of Barry Koski.
PLUMMER, FRANCES, 89, of Richmond, widow of Kermit Plummer.
REDMON, ARTHUR I. JR., 59, of Mechanicsville, a truck driver, husband of Debra Redmon.
SALMON, JERRY F., 72, of Henrico.
STROOP, CASPER S., 85, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a manager of a parking company, husband of Peggy Lloyd Stroop.
THOMPSON, KRISTIN L., 46, of Richmond, a domestic engineer.
WATTS, DEBORAH, 70, of Richmond, widow of Walter Watts.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — LONG, EUNICE LOUISE BRANDON, 97, owner Long’s Esso/Exxon, widow of Edward Owen Long.
KEYSVILLE — SNEAD, CLARENCE STERLING, 79, an employee of Columbia Gas Systems.
McKENNEY — FLEMING, BETTY SPIERS, 83, a middle school teacher, widow of Roy Earl Fleming.
REMLIK — WILLIAMS, JESSIE LEE, 89, widow of George M. Williams.
ROANOKE — NELSON, JAMES DANIEL III, 43, a chef.
SOUTH HILL — BECK, LAWRENCE MONTGOMERY, 84, a supervisor for Southside Distributing Co., widower of Seretha Ann Blanton Beck.
WARSAW — FRANCE, DALE CARTER, 83, a secretary/bookkeeper for the Essex school system, wife of Norman Leo France.
ELSEWHERE
TIDEY, CRAIG, 54, of Dallas, formerly of Richmond, partner of Bryan Henk.
