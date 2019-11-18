METRO
BONOMO, JAMES HARRY, 82, of Richmond, a pastoral care worker, partner of Bob Combs.
BRAGG, JOHN A. JR., 78, of Glen Allen, a nurse’s assistant, husband of Dorothy Dyer Bragg.
BRANNAN, HOWARD C., 85, of Mechanicsville, a fixer.
BROWN, EUGENE S. JR., 85, of Midlothian, a minister, husband of Dorothy V. Brown.
CHAPPELL, SCARLETT NAPIER, 68, of Chester, a homemaker, wife of Robert Osborne Chappell.
DAVIS, JOHN T. JR., 79, of Richmond, a truck driver for McLean Trucking, widower of Catherine Virginia Brown Davis.
DOLAN, RITA MATTHEWS, 86, of Richmond, a seamstress, widow of Roy D. Dolan.
FOX, LEROY THOMAS, 73, of Powhatan, an employee of the Chesterfield school system.
GREENE, JOHN S. JR., 65, of Richmond.
HARRISON, DANIEL WADE, 29, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a machine operator.
IUORNO, FRANK P. SR., 87, of Richmond, an orthodontist, husband of Roseann Iuorno.
JOHNSON, NORMAN, 58, of Richmond, a barber.
JORDAN, JENNIFER WESTERKAMP, 48, of Mechanicsville, wife of Bill Jordan.
LEIMBERGER, FLOYD FRANKLIN, 80, of Mechanicsville, husband of Carolyn Leimberger.
LENNON, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER, 30, of Midlothian, a Walmart employee.
LLOYD, ROBERT LEE, 81, of Richmond, a general contractor, husband of Geraldine Henley Lloyd.
RAMADAN, AL-TARIQ, of Richmond, husband of Thomasina Lowry.
ROPER, JOHN PRESTON SR., 62, of Chester, a school bus driver, husband of Linda C. Roper.
VADEN, TROY, 84, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran.
WASHINGTON, ROBERT HENRY JR., 95, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a letter carrier, widower of Bernice Bailey Washington.
VIRGINIA
CAROLINE — JAMES, SUSAN MARIE, 33, a licensed practical nurse.
CENTREVILLE — MARDIGIAN, NANCY BAKER, 73, wife of R. Stephen Mardigian.
FRANKLIN — GOODSON, JOSEPH WALLACE, 78, a Navy veteran, a maintenance supervisor for Union Camp Corp., widower of Tena Arrington Goodson.
LAWRENCEVILLE — WRAY, JEAN REBECCA, 73, wife of Winfred Littleton Wray.
MONTROSS — GARDINER, SUSAN DODSON, 86, a homemaker, wife of William R. Gardiner.
REEDVILLE — SHELTON, CAROLYN JEAN FORD, 77, wife of Jack Shelton.
SOUTH HILL — GARDNER, LOUIS EDWIN, 77, an auto mechanic, widower of Viola Gardner.
WHITE STONE — GUTKNECHT, ROBERT R., 72, a real estate agent, husband of Dianne L. Gutknecht.
WILLIAMSBURG — HUNT, MARION WIGGINS, 88, an assistant branch manager.
ELSEWHERE
BROOKS, THERIN, 37, of Eureka, Calif., formerly of Richmond, a fine artist.
YBARRA, SHIRLEY JEAN, 78, of Washington, a secretary of transportation for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
