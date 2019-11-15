METRO
BENNETT, ROBERT ALLEN, 25, of Chesterfield.
CHEATHAM, FRANKLIN D. SR., 85, of Glen Allen, an Army veteran, husband of Elizabeth Cheatham.
CULPEPPER, CAROLYN LEE, 64, of Richmond.
DOWDY, HORACE, 93, of Henrico, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a Reynolds Metals employee, widower of Lois Williams Dowdy.
HAMILTON, ALEXANDER IV, 85, of Richmond, a broker.
JACKSON, FRANCES GIBSON, 89, of Henrico, a clerk.
KELLY, JOHN J. III, 96, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during World War II and the Korean War, a professor of medicine at the Medical College of Virginia, a chief of medicine at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center and a medical director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Virginia, widower of Helen Handy Kelly.
OBERTONE, MARIE NALL, 88, of Henrico, widow of Raymond C. Obertone.
SNYDER, JOANN, 66, of Glen Allen.
SUMMERS, GLADYS WILHELMINA PEPMEIER, 90, of Henrico, a sales recruiter.
TRAMONTIN, LOUISE, 103, of Richmond, widow of Frank Tramontin.
VIRGINIA
CAPE CHARLES — PACE, THOMAS E., 71, a Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War, a behavioral case management worker and a board member for the Eastern Shore Rural Health System.
FRANKLIN — GRAY, MITCHELL POWELL, 84, an Army veteran, a Hercules Inc. mechanic.
HOPEWELL — WICKER, MYRNA COOPER, 89, a housewife, widow of Norman Wicker.
LA CROSSE — CRUTCHFIELD, CATHERINE ANNETTE, 97, an operator for Centel, widow of Jake Crutchfield.
LANCASTER — COATES, JAMES A. SR., 87, a Major League Baseball player for the New York Yankees, husband of Dorothy Callis Hughes.
LIVELY — BUSH, EDNA LEWIS, 86, a postmaster, widow of Harry Eugene Bush.
REEDVILLE — SHELTON, CAROLYN FORD, a homemaker, wife of John Eugene Shelton.
ELSEWHERE
LaCLAIR, CHAD SCHUYLER, 30, of New Orleans.
WATERS, WILLIAM, 69, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Richmond, a tenor saxophonist who toured with Ray Charles.
