METRO
ADKINS, THOMAS WADE, 86, of South Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a supervisor with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co.
AIGNER, EDITH K., 73, of Henrico, an administrative worker.
BRAXTON, EDWARD L., 43, of Henrico.
BULLOCK, WELFORD MASON, 63, of Glen Allen.
CHINAULT, DIANNE LOVE, 69, of Richmond, a microbiologist at St. Mary’s Hospital.
CLOUGHERTY, CAROLYN HILL, 62, of Manakin-Sabot, an insurance broker.
CORCORAN, RICHARD L. SR., 78, of Chesterfield.
COWARDIN, ELIZABETH B., 94, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Reynolds C. Cowardin Jr.
DAVIS, DOLPHUS, 82, of Richmond, husband of Karen Davis.
DAVIS, VILMA, 91, of Mechanicsville, a customer service representative.
DUNSTON, NORMAN R., 88, of Henrico, an Army veteran, husband of Mary T. Dunston.
EDWARDS, LLOYD HATCHER, 96, of Hanover, a supervisor.
ELDRIDGE, IRENE WATSON, 97, of Richmond, widow of Herbert L. Eldridge.
EPPS, IRIS E.A., 71, of Richmond, wife of LaRue Epps.
ETOSH, NANCY S., 82, of Richmond, a supervisor.
FORCKE, EMILY HELEN, 30, of Richmond, an employee of Bon Secours Mercy Health.
FOX, LEROY, of Richmond.
GILL, ANN BAILEY, 67, of Richmond, a licensed clinical social worker at the Chesterfield Community Services Board.
HARGRAVE, RONALD RAY, 72, of Chesterfield, an instructor.
HORSLEY, MARY FRANCES, 87, of Richmond.
HUBBARD, JOYCE ANN MINTZ, 77, of Henrico, a home health care manager.
JENKINS, CHARLES DIMMOCK, 91, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a hospital administrator, husband of Virginia Rector.
JOHNSTON, JEAN KIM, 97, of Chesterfield, widow of Norman R. Johnston.
KAISER, JERRI LEE, 79, of Henrico, wife of Frederick G. Kaiser.
KOSKI, EMILY FINDLAY, 49, of Midlothian, wife of Barry Koski.
LOVING, TAMELA JO, 60, of Chesterfield, a civil engineer.
MITCHELL, MARY HALL, 86, of Richmond.
MOONEY, NORMA A., 92, of Hanover, widow of Joseph Norwood Mooney.
OBENSHAIN, ROY L., 90, of Midlothian.
OWENS, THOMAS PATRICK, 96, of Midlothian, a copywriter, widower of Dolores Owens.
PURYEAR, GERALD LINWOOD, 77, of Henrico, a publisher, husband of Sylvia Adams Puryear.
ROBINSON, AUBREY, 74, of Henrico.
STEWART, ALVA CATHERINE SMOOT, 92, of Richmond.
WALTON, MARTHA WADE, 83, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Shirley Walton Jr.
WASHINGTON, ROBERT HENRY JR., 95, of Richmond.
WEBBER, CRISTIE JEAN, 62, of Mechanicsville, wife of Jesse Webber.
WILLIAMS, BRUCE ELLIOTT, 87, of Richmond, a financial engineer, husband of Nancy Louise Williams.
ZNACKO, HELEN ROSE, 81, of Henrico, a homemaker.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — BLACK, ELSIE HAMILTON, 88.
BOYKINS — JARRATT, CAROLYN, a homemaker, wife of Wayne Jarratt.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — CHEELEY, MARIE LOUISE BULIFANT, 90, a secretary for the Colonial Heights school system.
FREDERICKSBURG — MITCHELL, MARIAN LOUISE ANDREWS, 89, a homemaker.
KING AND QUEEN — JOHNSTON, GAYLE COLLIER, 73, a homemaker, wife of Herman L. Johnston.
LOUISA — EDDLETON, RAYMOND, 83, a National Guard veteran, a Cadmus employee, husband of Brenda Alvis Eddleton.
McKENNEY — GIBBS, WARREN ALLEN, 80, an inspector for the Virginia Department of Transportation, widower of Shirley Alice Howerton Gibbs.
SUFFOLK — POARCH, NORBORNE TUCKER JR., a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service, widower of Margaret W. Poarch.
VIRGINIA BEACH — PAUL, BRAD, 65, husband of Diane Paul.
ELSEWHERE
DIAMOND, DONALD LEWIS, 88, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., formerly of Clarksville, a Marine Corps veteran, owner/operator of Clarksville Marina, husband of Sylvia B. Diamond.
SWEET, REBECCA JANE, 67, of Tarboro, N.C., formerly of Richmond, an interior designer, widow of James Hale Elliot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.