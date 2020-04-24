Linda DeCantis Graham was no wallflower. The former theater student at VCU was was "beautiful, smart, ballsy, funny as hell," her first husband recalls. She did a great Bette Davis impression from "Whatever happened to Baby Jane?"
One Halloween, she dressed as Elizabeth Taylor and taped a chicken bone to her neck, making fun of the time the movie star made news for having a bone lodged in her esophagus during the 1978 Senate campaign of her then-husband, John W. Warner.
In life, Graham was a character in her own way. She knew how to bring friends together and show them a good time. But she died alone at age 61 as the coronavirus swept through Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, isolated from all but her caregivers, even the daughter who spent a decade taking care of her.
"She was like a firecracker with sort of a raucous sense of humor," recalled Constance Boardman, an old friend. "There was nothing gray about Linda. She was bold with her behavior in the moment."
Graham's health began to deteriorate when she was in her 40s. She had a liver condition that developed into cancer. In about 2010, her daughter Erika Kaufman moved into her mother's Henrico County home and helped take care of her.
As Graham's condition gradually worsened, she had to use a wheelchair and eventually could only use one of her hands. At times, she would get confused, especially toward the end.
"It was very sad to watch," Kaufman said in a phone interview.
As difficult as those years were for Kaufman, the mother and daughter grew closer and talked often about Graham's memories of her life before her she became disabled. They enjoyed watching movies together. Some of their favorites were "The Devil Wears Prada," "Legally Blonde" and "Dirty Dancing."
"I was all she had," Kaufman said. "I was her best friend."
Last fall, Graham needed a level of care that her daughter could not provide and moved to Canterbury, a skilled nursing facility in Henrico. A few months later, the virus outbreak at the facility would leave 49 residents dead. Graham was among them.
Kaufman said she found out from staff at Canterbury that her mother had COVID-19 on April 2 and discussed it with her mother over the phone. It was a hard conversation for Kaufman, who was afraid her mother would be upset. "I think she accepted it because that was basically Ground Zero for people getting the coronavirus and passing away," Kaufman said.
The last time they talked was on the night of Saturday, April 4. Kaufman could tell her mother was beginning to slip away and seemed confused at times. Over the course of the next week, the facility's medical director gave Kaufman regular updates.
She hand-wrote a three-page letter containing all the things she wanted to tell her mother before she died. In it, she mentions the good times they shared and acknowledges that they didn't always get along.
"Just know I will always love you. And will miss you so much," Kaufman wrote. "You were such a big part of my life. And I will never forget you."
Since they couldn't be together, Kaufman wanted to read the letter over the phone even if her mother was unconscious and might not hear it.
But Kaufman said she couldn't reach a nurse to hold the phone to her mother's ear in time.
"I couldn't say goodbye to her and say what I needed to say," she said.
On Friday, April 10, she called her mother's cellphone and read the message aloud into the voicemail and texted pictures of the letter to her.
"I was hoping she would see them eventually, but I knew in my head she wasn't going to get them," Kaufman said through tears. "I tried my best to relay that to her. I tried. That's all I can really do."
Graham died the following day from a coronavirus infection, her daughter said.
Kaufman, 34, a restaurant employee who is now out of work, is trying to process the grief and stay positive.
"I have my good days," she said, "and I have my bad days."
Linda DeCantis was born in 1958 in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Alexandria with her parents and three siblings. After graduating from Mount Vernon High School, she went to Virginia Commonwealth University to study acting. Years later, she took her second husband's last name, Graham.
Her first husband, Fred Kaufman, also was a theater student at VCU. They met when they were in the same play, Marat/Sade, and both had parts as inmates in a mental institution. His roommate was dating her roommate, and they started dating, too.
For their first date, Graham took him dancing at Cha-Cha Palace, a gay bar on West Broad Street. "Other friends and costumes may have been involved," Fred Kaufman recalled.
While in school, Graham was good friends with Robert Rotenberry, another VCU theater student. The two worked together at Magic Pan Restaurant in the 1970s when it was at Regency Square mall in western Henrico. She also worked at a company that provided car loans.
Rotenberry, who now lives in Long Beach, Calif., recalls when both he and Graham were told what parts they would have in a production of Romeo and Juliet.
"She came over and said, 'I've got Lady Montague — two lines and I die.'"
"Linda was pretty memorable the way that she said things," Rotenberry said. "She was a dynamo. She was not soft-spoken. Nobody could push her around."
One time, the two of them and their friend Diana Kyle were at the Byrd Theatre watching a supernatural thriller. At the end of the film, a character gets blown up. Immediately after that shocking conclusion, the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ came up and started playing "Happy Days are Here Again."
Rotenberry said that he and Graham and Kyle started laughing so uproariously that they were ejected from the movie theater.
"She had the best sense of humor," recalled Kyle, who also was a theater student at VCU. "In college, we were both party animals. We were both kind of wild women. We had this larger-than-life personality, both of us. Even in spite of that, we didn't burn each other out. We complimented each other. We didn't try to top each other."
Graham wanted to be an actress and enjoyed designing costumes and at one point worked at makeup artist. After college, she and Fred Kaufman lived together in New York City in the early 1980s. She worked full-time at the Practicing Law Institute, a nonprofit continuing legal education organization, while pursuing an acting career.
They moved back to Richmond after having their daughter, Erika, and Fred Kaufman went to law school at the University of Richmond and became an attorney.
They divorced in 1994. Graham's second marriage also ended in divorce, her daughter said.
Erika Kaufman remembers her mother as a hard worker and an excellent cook who enjoyed fishing, golfing and time on the beach.
She worked as an office manager for Verizon Communications for about a decade, her daughter said.
In more recent years, the depth of Graham's illnesses were upsetting to her old friends. Rotenberry, her friend from college who lives in California, said that several years ago he received word that Graham "might not make it through the week."
"It was really horrible to think of her that way these last few years," he said.
Boardman, who was friends with Graham since eighth grade, saw her at an event around 2013 and was shocked by her physical condition.
"Even then, she was still lively and in good spirits," Boardman recalled. "She was still cracking jokes."
Boardman, who lives in Manhattan, said the grief is worse because Graham and many others infected by COVID-19 must be separated from family and friends in their final hours.
"The worst thing about it, is they don't get to be with their loved ones," she said.
For Erika Kaufman, finding her way forward after losing her mother has brought up a range of complex emotions. At moments, she feels something like peace.
"She was in pain for about 13 years," Kaufman said. "I'm just glad she's not in anymore pain."
