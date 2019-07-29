Dr. Harrison B. Wilson, who was the longtime president of Norfolk State University and helped it grow in stature among HBCUs, died on Sunday. Dr. Wilson was 94.
Dr. Wilson's grandson is NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who has often noted his family's commitment to education.
The family lineage can be traced to Dr. Wilson's grandfather, who was a slave to a Confederate colonel and was freed after the Civil War. At age 18, he moved to Kentucky and started a farm.
He instilled the promise and idea of education in his 15 children, who in turn passed it on to their children, including Dr. Wilson.
"It was interesting that while (my grandfather and his wife) had a big farm and had money, they didn't think of that as being as important as an education," Dr. Wilson said in tapes that are part of Old Dominion University's collection of oral histories. "Most of us worked our way through college."
Russell Wilson's father, Harrison III, inherited that belief and passed it on to his children. Harrison III died in 2010.
On Sunday, Norfolk State president Javaune Adams-Gaston made the following statement:
"Dear Members of the Norfolk State University Community,
"The Spartan family mourns the loss of one of its stalwart champions. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of former Norfolk State University President, Dr. Harrison Benjamin Wilson, who led our fine institution from 1975-1997. Dr. Wilson died on July 28 surrounded by his family.
"Dr. Wilson’s legacy is embedded in Norfolk State University. He had a transformational impact on the lives of countless individuals. He embodied the spirit and history of this great institution, and we are grateful for his many contributions. He will be deeply missed by all of us."
