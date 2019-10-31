True Farr Luck, who as the Richmond Christmas Mother in 2006 led a regionwide program to make the holidays bright for thousands of children, died Monday. She was 85.
“Christmas is such a happy time in our home,” she said in 2006 in the Richmond Times-Dispatch story announcing her as Christmas Mother. She added that everyone, regardless of need, should be able to share in that same happiness.
Under Mrs. Luck’s leadership, the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund raised more than $290,000, which the Salvation Army used in assisting more than 20,000 children. She brought her grandchildren to many of her public events.
In November 2009, Mrs. Luck and one of her daughters announced the creation of the $1.5 million Harrigan, Haw and Luck Families Chair in Cancer Research at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center. Both were in good health after finishing their cancer treatments. Mrs. Luck had been diagnosed with lung cancer about two years earlier, and had beaten breast cancer years before that.
“Once you go through the treatments, it makes you realize you were saved for a reason, and I think that is helping other people,” Mrs. Luck said in 2009 during an interview at her Windsor Farms home.
Mrs. Luck was involved in numerous community and volunteer organizations, many involving the arts, children and education. She was a longtime supporter of VCUarts and provided a $2 million gift for VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art. The ICA’s top-floor exhibition space is named for her.
Mrs. Luck is survived by her husband, Charles Luck III, whom she met at a party in her hometown of Roanoke in 1954. She traveled through a hurricane to make it to the couple’s first date at a football game. He is chairman of the family’s business, Goochland County-based Luck Cos., which produces crushed stone for construction aggregates.
Their son, Charles “Charlie” Luck IV, is president and CEO.
Other survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Luck Haw and Terrell Luck Harrigan, and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mrs. Luck will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.