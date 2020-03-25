The Outer Banks has its first positive test case of COVID-19, the Dare County (N.C.) Division of Public Health announced Wednesday.
According to county health officials, the coronavirus case is believed to be through travel or direct contact, and not community spread.
“The individual has been self-isolating since being tested and doing well,” said Dr. Sheila Davies, director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services, in a press release.
The county's health and human services department, which did not release any details on the patient, is "conducting an active investigation into this individual’s activity. Anyone who is determined to have had direct contact with the individual will be contacted," according to the release.
Dare County runs from Duck to Hatteras.
Over the weekend, Hyde County, N.C., which also runs along the Outer Banks, announced its first positive case. However, the county later said that the individual was presently "isolating" in another county in the state.
“After diligent contact tracing of Hyde County’s first case of COVID-19, it has been determined that the identified case has been isolating in another county, where the individual resides,” the county said in a statement released on Saturday. “The individual has more than one address and provided a Hyde County address when tested, causing Hyde to be the county of ownership. The individual reports there has been no travel to Hyde County during or after illness and there has been no contact with any individual in Hyde County during this period."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Quarantines only work if people abide by them. Even in rural areas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.