Petersburg officials on Wednesday announced that the city's bond rating has been upgraded, a development they touted as a sign that the city is making strides moving beyond past financial difficulties.
Standard & Poor's Global increased the rating on the city's general obligation bonds from BB+ to BBB- and maintained a positive outlook for the city's financial health.
"This action by Standard & Poor's really proves that our city manager and our city council is moving Petersburg in the right direction," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said in a telephone interview.
The rating improvement reflects S&P's view of the city's "continued progress toward restoring financial stability and rebuilding reserves," city officials said in a release.
Petersburg officials said that over the last two years, the city has fully repaid past-due obligations, established a permanent management team and taken other steps to bolster the city's financial health.
Ratings agency's like S&P Global issues the ratings to gauge a locality's ability to meet its financial commitments.
In 2018 S&P Global moved the rating on the city's general obligation bonds move up one notch to from BB+ from a rating of BB.
Petersburg has been working to pull itself out of a 2016 financial meltdown that left the city struggling to pay its bills. The mayor said Wednesday that the city's fund balance declined by a cumulative $23 million from 2010 to 2016 amid poor management controls as the city faced the lingering effects of the Great Recession.
Amid those challenges the city hired the Robert Bobb Group to help. There were staffing cuts, a 10 percent pay cut for city employees and a debt restructuring, city officials said.
City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said Wednesday that the improved bond rating leads to lower interest rates when the city borrows for capital projects such as installing new water mains to replace its aging pipes. Those lower borrowing costs means the city would have to pay less in taxes and water rate fees to cover the borrowing costs, Ferrell-Benavides said.
The city manager compared it to someone who is boosting their credit score in order to buy a home.
"As your credit rating improves, you can get a lower rate to buy a house," Ferrell-Benavides said.
In recent years, the city has been building up its fund balance, the city manager said. The city currently has a fund balance of about $2.5 million in its general fund that's "unassigned" meaning its not tethered to covering ongoing costs, the city manager said.
Challenges still remain. Petersburg is about a year behind schedule in turning over its 2018 fiscal year Comprehensive Annual Financial Report to the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts. Ferrell-Benavides, said the city is working to finalize that document.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.