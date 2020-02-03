Breaking
top story
Senate approves bill to bar driver's license suspensions for unpaid fines
Most Popular
-
Hurst detained, released from traffic stop
-
Vexit? Jerry Falwell Jr. and West Virginia governor urge Virginia counties to secede, join West Virginia
-
Thomas Jefferson enslaved 607 people. An exhibit now on view at the Black History Museum in Richmond tells their stories, not his.
-
Chesterfield man, 18, charged with killing Lyft driver, 79, who was giving the suspect a ride
-
UPDATED: Mother and son killed, two others hurt in three-vehicle crash in Henrico neighborhood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Wow …. law breaking drivers know who they are gonna vote for next time. Hallelujah, and period.
The bill was approved unanimously, Peters -- all 21 Democrats and all 19 Republicans.
Do away with Court Fines altogether ! It's the New Socialist approach to governing do whatever you want , whenever and wherever you want . . . just like California Who needs laws . Laws are made to be broken ! There are NO consequences for breaking any laws ! We are no longer a Nation of Laws or Religion ! Welcome to the Bernie Sander's Revolution of destroying the U.S.A. !
Socialist? Did you read the story? It said this:
The Senate unanimously backed Senate Bill 1 from Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, which also would require the DMV to return or reinstate any driver’s license that was suspended before July 1, 2020, solely for the nonpayment of fines. Those people would not have to pay a reinstatement fee.
Unanimous, McIntyre. That means all 21 Democrats and all 19 Republicans. So are they all socialists? Take a chill pill and unwind.
Awesome, next year they will pass a bill that says they don't have to pay the fines.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.