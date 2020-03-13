Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s pursuit of the failed Navy Hill project came with a price tag.
Outside lawyers, advisers and a consultant the Stoney administration hired to vet the $1.5 billion plan to replace the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop a swath of downtown cost $1 million, according to the results of a public records request.
The sum went to the city’s financial adviser, Davenport & Co., which enlisted other firms to assist with the mayor's review of the plans, invoices spanning two years provided by the city’s Department of Finance show.
“That’s exorbitant,” said 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, who was among a bloc of five City Council members who struck the project down last month, citing a lack of public support for it, issues with the deal's structure and risk that outweighed benefits Stoney and its backers touted. “That’s a lot of taxpayer dollars to spend without transparency.”
Not so, said Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman.
“We’re proud of the inclusive and transformative project we proposed, and the mayor believes that now, more than ever, it’s important we expand our economy and create opportunities for economic empowerment – that’s always an investment we should be willing to make," Nolan said.
More than half of the money the Stoney administration spent was paid out before the mayor formally released the plans last August. That came after a year and a half of closed door review and negotiations with NH District Corp, the development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II. It submitted the lone response to a city-issued solicitation for the plans.
Not captured in the invoices is staff time devoted to the project over two years. Administrators are salaried and exempt from overtime, meaning time spent on the project would not have resulted in higher compensation. A Stoney spokesman said the mayor’s administration did not track time its department heads and other staffers spent reviewing the proposal from Farrell's group.
The lone exception was the City Attorney’s office. Ten of its 17 lawyers logged a total of 2,311 hours working on the deal, said Haskell Brown, interim city attorney. It was the single largest time commitment for the office over the last two years. The office did not track what the hours translated to in dollars, Brown said; staff attorneys, too, are salaried.
Still, some on the council said that time commitment was more frustrating to them then the money paid to outside consultants.
“How do you print 'Hand on forehead?'” asked Kristen Larson, the 4th District Councilwoman, who groaned when she heard the number. “That has such a massive impact on doing business in the city.”
The massive development proposal called for a 17,500-seat arena that would have replaced the shuttered Richmond Coliseum; more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
Stoney and the plan's backers said the project would create thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of new tax dollars for the city over the course of three decades.
But the council was weary of those promises, as well as the complex financial setup on which the deal depended. The financing would have diverted $600 million in downtown real estate tax revenue over the life of the deal away from the city’s general fund and the basic services it covers.
That, as well as other issues, made its passage unlikely from the start, said 3rd District representative Chris Hilbert, the council’s vice president. Because the deal involved the sale of city-owned land, seven of the nine council members would have had to vote in favor of it.
“The administration had to know there was no way they were getting seven votes on this,” Hilbert said. “They could have pulled the plug on [the deal] when it became apparent to them and saved money.”
The council also spent $215,000 on its own consultant.
Gray, Hilbert and Larson joined two others on the council who rejected the deal Stoney negotiated. The bloc endorsed a new planning process for the area north of City Hall.
Last month, the council asked the administration to conduct “robust” public engagement and develop a small area plan based on the feedback. That eight-block plan will cost the Department of Planning and Development Review $50,000, Nolan said.
The council also requests an appraisal of the city-owned properties before issuing a new request for proposals that doesn’t require developers to center their plans on a new arena.
Last Monday, the Stoney administration told the council it could complete those steps and issue a new solicitation in September. From start to finish, the new process would take 18 months, according to a draft timeline shared with the council.
The council plans to finalize a timeline later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.