Religious services this weekend for multiple congregations in the Roanoke and New River valleys have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other religious leaders are making changes to minimize the risk for spreading the virus.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Thursday canceled all church gatherings worldwide until further notice. The Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church canceled worship for Sunday and March 22.
The Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America recommended church leaders cancel services and in-person meetings through April 1. At least two Roanoke Valley Lutheran churches have announced cancellations: Christ Lutheran Church and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
“As people of faith, it is our baptismal responsibility to be mindful of and to care for the community of which we are a part and the most vulnerable members of it — both St. Mark’s and the greater Roanoke Valley,” the Rev. James Armentrout wrote in a letter to his congregation.
Armentrout wrote that worship and other in-person activities are canceled at St. Mark’s through March 21, and church leadership would reassess at that time. Christ Lutheran’s website stated that gatherings are canceled through April 1.
Pastors of St. Philip Lutheran Church wrote to their congregation Friday that in-person services will be suspended for two weeks and services will be livestreamed.
Two of Roanoke’s largest churches will not hold in-person services this weekend and instead announced plans to livestream: Church of the Holy Spirit and Elevation Church.
In a statewide directive issued Friday, Bishop Sharma Lewis of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church stated that churches needed to cancel services for the next two Sundays.
The Rev. Philip Waltz of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Roanoke said that meant his church’s Wednesday noon services for Lent would also be canceled.
It’s worship as usual at other faith communities, though with slight adaptations.
Temple Emanuel in Roanoke was to have services Friday evening, but has postponed its Purim Spiel, a play based on the Book of Esther.
St. John Lutheran Church plans to hold services on Sunday, while being mindful by not shaking hands, hugging or drinking out of a communal cup. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church also plans to hold scheduled services.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has also rolled out adapted guidelines, permitting people to miss Mass if they are susceptible to COVID-19, such as the elderly and immunocompromised, or caretakers. The diocese also said wine would not be used during Mass and advised people to avoid physical touch.
Similarly, First Roanoke Baptist Church told churchgoers Friday that it would hold services as usual Sunday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.