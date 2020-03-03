An engineering firm has determined the Intermediate Terminal Building can be renovated, but will happen next with the century-old warehouse near Rocketts Landing is still unclear.
With a new report in hand that says the building can be salvaged, Richmond’s Economic Development Authority and California-based Stone Brewing say they are still weighing options for the property at 3101 E. Main St. Once envisioned for a restaurant and beer garden, the building appeared on the verge of demolition in 2018.
The EDA and Stone asked the City Council to raze the building that year, contending it was not structurally sound enough to house the bistro the brewery promised to build under a controversial economic development deal dating to 2014.
Not so, said structural engineering firm Dunbar Milby Williams Pittman & Vaughan. The firm determined the warehouse, which is located in the flood plain, could withstand a 100-year flood and is "more than capable of supporting gravity loads for a number of possible future uses, including a restaurant,” according to the report issued last month. The report contradicted previous claims that the building was structurally unsound made by Stone, the EDA and the Stoney administration about the property.
The EDA paid the firm $16,600 to study the warehouse. Chairman John Molster said the study would help determine its next steps for the property.
Asked whether the new findings meant the building would be salvaged, Molster said: “I think that’s a little strong, because this is just one of the considerations.”
“This is a positive, but we have to take it in the context of a myriad of other obstacles that need to be overcome and investment that needs to be made. So it’s not the only thing.”
In its request to the council to raze the building, Stone said the structural issues it believed existed made the cost of renovating the building $24 million, well above its initial budget. Molster said cost was one of the other factors city officials are weighing.
In 2014, the city agreed to front Stone $23 million to build a brewing facility on Williamsburg Road and another $8 million to renovate the warehouse for a bistro. Stone is required to repay the money with interest under the terms of the agreement. Under the deal, Stone has rights to the warehouse through a 25-year lease with the EDA.
Instead, the EDA and Stone requested permission from the council in 2018 to demolish the warehouse. In its place, Stone proposed building a new 12,000-square-foot bistro on the riverfront.
The Stoney administration endorsed the change of plans, but the council put off a decision for months as questions surfaced about whether the building could be saved.
A local restaurateur twice offered to buy the building, but was rebuffed. Ultimately, Stone asked the council to delay a final decision on the building’s fate in November 2018, saying it needed more time to consider its plans.
Greg Koch, Stone Brewing’s executive chairman and co-founder, said in a statement the brewery is reviewing the new report.
“Admittedly, it’s quite frustrating to receive a third party detailed engineering report several years ago telling us that the building was non-structurally viable, after we’d invested more than a half million dollars into plans and designs. And now, we were just given another report to us today, saying the opposite. Honestly, we are trying to absorb this new info and still aren’t sure what the heck to think.”
