After Gov. Ralph Northam announced the guidelines for the state’s first phase of reopening last week, AnnMarie Grohs said her reaction was probably like that of every other business owner.
“We all just want to be open. But we all have to also be smart,” said Grohs, who is the founder and owner of BOHO Studios, fitness centers with locations in the Museum District and Brookland Park.
There was buildup to the Phase One unveiling, coming off Northam’s May 4 announcement that businesses would likely be allowed to begin to reopen with restrictions.
Some gym owners and operators in the area believed that could mean they would be able to open their doors for the first time in weeks, but what they learned last week is that their businesses must keep their doors closed for now, but with the ability to host outdoor classes and activities with no more than 10 people.
But that doesn't apply yet to gyms in Richmond. That's because the city will have to wait another two weeks before the easing of COVID-19 restrictions after Northam late Thursday granted Mayor Levar Stoney's request to delay the city's entry into Phase One.
It’s all not quite what some proprietors expected, but they’re continuing to try to stay nimble to navigate this time of limited operations.
“We were expecting a little bit sooner opening,” said J. Patrick Galleher, co-owner of Midlothian Athletic Club. “But … this gives us a little bit more time to plan out and make sure that we got all of our bases covered on the reopening. And our staff's been kind of working around the clock on getting everything right for, hopefully, when we're able to reopen."
The Phase One reopening took effect Friday where permitted. Among the outdoor activities that will be allowed in Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield counties is the opening of swimming pools for lap swimming only, one person per lane.
Some fitness centers, if they do opt to offer outdoor services, will have to get creative.
The Weight Room in Scott’s Addition began allowing equipment rentals after it closed its physical location in March. Chris Lawyer, the gym’s founder and owner, said most of the facility’s equipment is checked out. So he brought in a machinist to make benches and weight racks on site.
Lawyer’s plan was to set up racks outside and allow two to three clients at a time to visit, starting Friday. But, after Thursday’s exception was granted to delay reopening in the city, Lawyer will curtail that.
The Weight Room will offer private and isolated, one-on-one, outdoor personal training in the interim.
"We’ll make it work any way we can, and we'll keep it as safe as possible,” Lawyer said.
Lawyer and Grohs, while not necessarily in disagreement with the hold on Phase One in Richmond, said they viewed the timing of the announcement — just hours before the reopening was set to take effect — as tough.
“All of our plans are in place and pushed back,” Grohs said Thursday evening. “We know how we will softly reopen when we are able. We will do it slowly and when it’s safest.”
Some centers, BOHO Studios and the Midlothian Athletic Club included, have offered remote fitness classes over the past several weeks, to make up for the lack of in-person service. Both have had positive participation numbers — Galleher said some of the Midlothian Athletic Club’s Zoom classes have averaged more than 100 members. So those will continue to be an option as things begin to reopen.
But the Midlothian Athletic Club, located in Chesterfield, will also be among the facilities administering outdoor classes, the first of which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday The center has already hosted outdoor instruction in the past. It has held spin classes around its outdoor pool, and plans to use its large parking lot for high-intensity training classes. The Huguenot Park running trail resides behind the facility, too.
Not all gyms have such space luxuries, though, which is among the challenges as Phase One reopening arrives.
The Hot Yoga Barre, which has Willow Lawn and Midlothian locations, reached out to a number of parks and outdoor venues, founder Angie Hardison said, but didn't heard back.
Hardison also said that the particular experience that The Hot Yoga Barre offers cannot truly be achieved outdoors anyway. The studios use an infrared heating system that can provide various health benefits, like boosting the immune system, she said.
“If you take a studio that needs certain types of equipment, or a studio like us that relies on the heat for their experience, you just can't provide that for your clients outside,” Hardison said.
There’s also the basic factor of weather. Hardison said that The Hot Yoga Barre tried to schedule several outdoor classes last year, between March and June, but faced cancellations because of rain.
But The Hot Yoga Barre, like others, has begun to offer online services, too, with more than 100 on-demand videos and one live stream class per day.
For now, gym owners and operators will simply have to continue to wait for that time when they can offer more services and welcome clients back into their facilities. What the response will be like when that happens is to be determined.
Hardison suspects that there will be people on both extremes — those who can’t wait to get back and those who will choose to stay at home for a while.
“And then we'll have the people in the middle who are cautiously optimistic about it,” she said.
In the meantime, the facilities will try to make due with the parameters available to them.
"Like everybody, we would love life to be back to what it was weeks ago,” Grohs said. “And unfortunately we're just not at that point. So we're all just kind of navigating week by week.”
