Local education associations — Richmond and Chesterfield — are calling for a virtual return to their respective school systems in September, despite area doctors and health officials saying it's safe for children to return to the classroom during COVID-19.
In nearly identical statements released a day apart, the Richmond and Chesterfield education associations both wrote returning with 100% virtual instruction rather than putting students in the classroom “should be a non-controversial position on returning to school during a global pandemic.”
Both unions wrote “forcing” in-person learning during COVID-19 leads to only one conclusion: “We know this is unsafe for staff and students and we know some people will die as a result. However, we intend to do so anyway.”
Both teacher unions cited poor air quality systems among reasons to not return to in-person settings. Chesterfield also mentioned overcrowded classrooms, while Richmond highlighted buildings with open classroom designs.
Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Richmond’s and Henrico County’s health departments, presented data at Thursday’s Richmond School Board meeting that shows student-to-student transmission is less likely than adult-to-adult transmission. Avula is recommending 3-foot social distancing with masks in schools.
Neither School Board has voted on an official reopening plan for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Introduced late last month, there are six options on the Chesterfield County Public Schools’ table to determine how to teach the district’s nearly 63,000 students come September.
The options are: maintain virtual learning; return to school normally five days a week; students attending on alternating days, either twice or three times a week; 50% of students would attend school Tuesday and Thursday with the other half attending Wednesday and Friday; split by 50% again, the students will go back for two consecutive days a week; and the final option, divided into quarters, each student section only goes to school once a week.
Only two options call for school buildings to be open five days a week: returning to school normally and the alternating two or three a day week schedule.
The Chesterfield County School Board is slated to vote on the reopening options at a July 21 special meeting. No matter which option is chosen, families can keep their student in virtual learning.
The Richmond School Board is leaning toward a reopening option where students would attend school in staggered schedules with Fridays as a virtual learning day.
The Richmond School Board did not vote on the options Thursday; a majority of the board said earlier they weren’t comfortable taking a vote. A teacher-led petition is calling for more meetings ahead of a vote.
Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association,said the union last week collected concerns from teachers and were presenting them to the school system’s central office at that time.
“If we have too many employees with underlying health conditions we can't force them back into a building where their health could be compromised,” Smith said last week.
Both unions weighed the “rationales” for returning to school: the economy suffering if schools remain closed; quality of education decreasing significantly without in-person instruction; students not having equal access to learning; and that many students' health and well-being will be compromised if schools don’t open.
But ultimately, “society as a whole is telling us that the lives of staff and students are worth the [outlined] sacrifices,” the unions wrote, with Chesterfield’s including “the greater Chesterfield community.”
The unions said the right questions aren't being asked: “Why is it the case that schools, ostensibly responsible for education, have become the band-aid solution to basic food access and healthcare services to families? If the economy so heavily depends on schools, why are businesses paying tax rates that allow for six figure salaries while schools do not have functioning HVAC units?”
Both unions are calling for their respective superintendents, school boards and elected government bodies to come together and have a discussion about re-opening. Both wrote they are committed to working on next steps, to include technology training for teachers and creating a viable virtual learning plan for each grade level.
Reached Friday, the Hanover Education Association does not have a statement regarding reopening schools at this time. A Hanover County Public Schools task force is working on options to be presented at the School Board's July 14 meeting.
The Henrico Education Association is polling its members to gauge if a letter regarding the union's position on reopening should be sent.
Henrico's school board is holding a community meeting July 14 to discuss reopening. Henrico Back to School Safely, a grassroots organization made up of teachers, parents and community members, will hold a car rally during the meeting to promote options that protect the health and safety of students, teachers and staff.
C. Suarez Rojas contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The guide to reopening the schools in the fall should already be in place in every school system in Virginia. How do the schools handle numerous students and staff being absent from school during a heavy flu season, what are their plans and procedures for handling multiple teachers out sick, and many dozens of children in all grade levels also out sick? Schools at all grade levels have had to endure severe flu seasons many times over the last decade, and this past year was especially bad, even before the Covid-19 virus struck......... Basing a reopening on this criteria and other safety measures will solve the problem substantially, and for the few people and staff that have health issue that would dangerous if they were to get Covid-19, there could be special arrangements made. Returning to school for children is imperative to keep learning and socialization active, we have heard this from every reliable source consulted, and it can be done safely, it is done safely every flu season in schools, that is where we need to be by September.
Why are teachers so special? So they don't think people in other occupations don't have health problems, but they still go to work. Spoiled unionized brats. Work and get paid or don't work and don't get paid.
“We know this is unsafe for staff and students and we know some people will die as a result. However, we intend to do so anyway.” Hyperbole much?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.