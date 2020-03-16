As leaders race to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond City Council on Monday affirmed a local state of emergency over the outbreak.
The council held a special emergency meeting to weigh the move after Mayor Levar Stoney’s declaration last week, as federal and state officials warned of the escalating public health crisis that has upended life across the country.
“We are in uncharted territory for our city,” Stoney told the council Monday. “We are faced for a temporary moment in time with what is being called a new normal. In this new normal, we have to learn how to adjust and adapt to a fluid situation that is changing day-by-day, and, in some cases, hour-by-hour.”
The city is coordinating its response on a daily basis with regional and state officials, he said. Its priority is maintaining services without compromising the health or safety of residents or city employees.
City Hall was closed Monday and will remain closed to the public through Friday. Community centers are closed until the end of the month and libraries are shuttered until further notice. Richmond Public Schools announced plans late Monday to close through at least April 13.
The city has established a moratorium on water and wastewater shutoffs, recommended the canceling or postponing large gatherings that speed the disease’s spread, and ordered all city-owned facilities cleaned.
Stoney also on Monday announced a tax amnesty period on penalties and interest for most local taxes due between March 13 and June 30. The council must sign off on that program, which excludes personal property taxes on vehicles, motor vehicle license taxes and vehicle license fees.
Stoney said he proposed the amnesty program after talking with business and restaurant owners.
“This will alleviate the burden on small businesses to meet local deadlines in the face of this pandemic,” he said.
In addition, the Department of Finance wants to extend the deadline for the elderly tax relief program by a month, to April 30. The program allows people who have disabilities or are 65 and older and earn less than $60,000 to receive at least a partial real estate tax abatement.
Stoney said his administration also is considering a city-wide eviction halt; a loan program for small businesses; and childcare for some city employees, first responders and others who are key to the crisis response.
The council discussed how best to get questions answered for constituents amid the rapidly evolving situation. Stoney asked council members to amplify official communications posted on the city website.
“This is a real challenging time for us as a city,” said Ellen Robertson, the 6th District councilwoman.
No residents attended Monday, but more than 50 city officials and administrators gathered in the Council Chambers. Mid-meeting, President Donald J. Trump shared new CDC guidelines advising the number of people in any gathering should not exceed 10.
Stoney informed the council of the new federal recommendation, and administrators began leaving the chambers.
At least one member of the council already is personally affected by the pandemic.
Council Vice President Chris Hilbert participated in the meeting via phone as a precaution. Hilbert said he was in contact with someone who showed symptoms of the virus. That person’s test results are currently pending, he said, adding that he was working from home and felt fine.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.