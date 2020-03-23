Photo for Friday EDIT2 Nov 9

Richmond City Hall.

 BOB BROWN/times-dispatch

The Richmond City Council canceled its Monday night meeting.

The City Clerk’s Office announced the cancellation shortly after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration said a city employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The council was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m.

At the meeting, Council was expected to extend the deadline for residents to apply for the tax relief program for seniors and people with disabilities. Its agenda also included a $2.1 million budget transfer to the city’s affordable housing trust fund, which Stoney has said would help bolster services for the region’s homeless services system.

The mayor had previously said he planned to introduce an ordinance establishing an amnesty period for penalties and interest on most local taxes at the meeting.

It is unclear when the council will meet next to take up the business.

(this story will be updated).

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

