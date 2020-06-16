City of Richmond outdoor public swimming pools will not be opening this summer due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Last year, the seven pools operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities saw an average of 1,200 to 1,500 visitors daily.
"The logistical challenges of being able to provide access at our outdoor pools safely this summer would severely limit the number of patrons the outdoor spaces would be able to accommodate. While this was a difficult decision, the department has determined that the challenges outweigh the benefit to the few that we would be able to safely serve," the department said in a statement.
Indoor pools will be open for lap swimming starting Monday, July 6.
The Swansboro Indoor Pool, 3160 Midlothian Turnpike, will open for lap swim from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Bellemeade Indoor Pool, 1800 Lynhaven Avenue, will begin their Learn to Swim classes on Monday, July 6 at 9 a.m., with classes running each hour until 7 p.m. These classes will be free for the months of July and August.
To reserve time for lap swim or register for a Learn to Swim class, visit parksandrecreation.richmondgov.com. Learn to Swim class registration can also be done by contacting Erica Kirkland at 804-646-8849 or email Erica.Kirkland@richmondgov.com.
Summer camp offerings from the city will also change this summer due to the coronavirus. Parks and Recreation will not be offering traditional summer camps this year, which includes the Great Summer Escape Day Camp, Generation Z Teen Camp, All About Art Camp, Summer Dance Intensive, and Outdoor Adventure Camp.
However, they will be piloting the following programs for the month of July.
PRCF will host a free “Summer Fun Pop Up” at 20 locations across the city for ages 6 to 12 years old. The free summer program will be held entirely outdoors, featuring games that have minimal contact, and operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children ages 18 and under will be able to to eat breakfast and lunch through the USDA Meals for Kids Federal Food Program.
Parks and Recreation is also partnering on a “Choose Your Own Summer Adventure” virtual program with the Richmond Public Library and other local community partners that offers free art, dance, and outdoor education opportunities.
While the program itself is free, parents have the option of registering their child for a camp in the box pack that will include all materials for art and outdoor education projects. Interested parents can register at parksandrecreation.richmondgov.com at a cost of $25 per child per week. Those that are looking for an art only program can also register at the above link at a cost of $50 per child, which will include a project than can be done over multiple weeks.
Both camp options will begin on Monday, July 6. “Choose Your Own Summer Adventure” will begin registration on Monday, June 22.
While I understand the COVID concerns, I why limit lap swimming and socially-distanced swimming lessons to indoor pools. Outdoor swimming is safer, isn't it?
