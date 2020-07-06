Richmond officials on Monday said they are wary of increasing COVID-19 cases as the city and state continue to loosen restrictions meant to curb the virus, but so far the numbers have plateaued.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said at a City Hall press conference that a sharp decline in cases the city had been recording has slowed.
The city’s “significant downward trend,” in case counts, hospitalization rates and percents of positivity “has started to plateau in the last week, week and a half," Avula said.
Avula said he’s concerned that the case count will increase as Phase Three continues, which allows for all restaurants and non-essential businesses to open at full capacity. There had been 2,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths within city limits as of Monday morning, according to state data, with no virus-related deaths here in the past two weeks.
Around the Richmond region, there were 8,448 confirmed cases as of Monday morning. The state health department reported 3,026 in Chesterfield County, 2,685 in Henrico County, and 449 in Hanover County. However, state health officials have said there is a lag in reporting statewide numbers..
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney pledged to make adjustments as needed to a strategy meant to 'box in' the virus, which had killed about 535,500 people worldwide since surfacing overseas late last year, according to Johns Hopkins University tracking.
“We continue to fight to make (testing, tracing and isolation) as accessible to all Richmonders, no matter their zip code or how much money they have in their pocket,” Stoney said Monday.
Stoney said the strategy, “is our key to ensuring members of the Black and brown community get everything they need to survive the pandemic.”
Black and Latino residents make up about 82% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city. Black residents make up nearly half of the city’s population; Latinos, 7.3%, according to July 2019 U.S. census estimates.
As the city works toward containing the virus in Spanish speaking communities, Avula said hiring more bilingual contact tracers, gaining trust with undocumented residents and having effective isolation should help curb the percentage.
Stoney stressed that residents need to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing because “bottom line the pandemic is still very real. What we don’t want to happen is COVID-19 catches us slipping.”
The threat of homelessness during the pandemic is back, hanging over thousands of Richmond families heads. A statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings intended to protect people who lost jobs during the pandemic expired June 28.
“Though I do not have the power to declare an eviction moratorium in Richmond, what we can do is provide direct support to the residents who need that support the most,” Stoney said Monday, pledging $6 million of the city's federal CARES Act grants toward eviction diversion.
Residents who cannot make rent are encouraged to contact ACTS RVA — which provides rent, mortgage and utility services — to see if they qualify for financial support. If residents have been served an unlawful detainer or an evictions summons, they can fill out an eviction diversion program continuum on www.rvaevictions.org.
There are 2,212 pending eviction cases in Richmond, according to an updated June 26 study from the RVA Eviction Lab, where VCU researchers within the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs analyze eviction data.
