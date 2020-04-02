Richmond’s Economic Development Authority established a $1 million loan program Thursday for small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, which the EDA is cash funding, will allow qualifying Richmond businesses to borrow up to $20,000 to pay employees for the next six months. City officials and EDA board members said the initiative could provide emergency relief to dozens of small businesses until more substantial federal or state assistance becomes available.
“We’re not in a position to meet 100 percent of the need that is there,” said Leonard Sledge, Richmond’s director of economic development.
Richmond’s Department of Economic Development will administer the program that Mayor Levar Stoney pushed for in response to the public health crisis and growing economic fallout. Since mid-March, businesses across the city have shuttered and thousands of residents have lost their jobs.
Public health guidance has forced non-essential businesses to close. Restaurants and bars, salons and barbershops and retailers have suffered as a result.
More than 14,000 people living in the Richmond region - Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover Counties - filed for unemployment last week, according to figures released Thursday. That's on top of nearly 7,600 who filed jobless claims the week prior.
The new loan program is aimed at helping small businesses in the city limits cover payroll and avoid laying off more.
Loan payments will be disbursed in equal installments over a six-month period. The loans will have a zero percent interest rate and a repayment term of 48 months. No payments are required for the first six months after approval.
To qualify for the program, a business must be at least two years old and have fewer than 25 full-time employees. It must hold a Richmond business license and be current on all city taxes as of the end of February, according to program guidelines the EDA approved.
An individual applicant must hold at least a 50% stake in the business for which they are seeking a loan. They must also provide a personal guarantee the loan will be repaid.
To apply, a business must submit its past eight weeks of payroll expenses, as well as two years of financial statements and tax returns. The individual applicant must also submit two years of tax returns.
The money can only be used for expenses incurred by a business in the city limits. For example, an owner with establishments in Henrico County and the city can only use the money to pay employees of the city location. If an approved business closes while receiving the money, it won’t receive the remainder of the sum it applied for.
On Monday, the Department of Economic Development will begin accepting and reviewing applications on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sledge said the first payments could reach approved businesses later this month.
To apply, contact Rick.Winston@richmondgov.com.
