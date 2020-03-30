Financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still coming into focus in Richmond, but local leaders say they’re bracing for more bad news.
“I would suspect we’re going to have a shortfall,” said Chris Hilbert, the City Council’s vice president, of the fiscal year that ends June 30.
The city had been on track for an $8.6 million surplus halfway through the fiscal year — before the pandemic. Hope for that windfall has faded as a new reality has set in: The public health crisis has cost thousands their jobs locally and crippled businesses, with no guarantee they will rebound. And this is only the beginning.
Emergency measures to aid residents and businesses are on the table. They include an amnesty period on penalties and interest for most local taxes and a longer window for residents to apply for tax relief.
Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, the 2nd District representative, is calling for more to help the city’s restaurateurs. Gray, a mayoral candidate, wants the city to refund business license taxes that restaurants paid in January and rescind meals tax collections for three months.
A draft resolution she released asked the Stoney administration to “bring forward an ordinance, or an administrative process, or some combination of both, on an expedited or emergency basis” to do so.
“This industry in the city is taxed at one of the highest rates in the nation, and they’re more vulnerable to any kind of crisis than restaurants in other areas. It makes us as a government more vulnerable because we depend so heavily on those revenues.”
Richmond’s city attorney has expressed doubt that what Gray is calling for is legally permissible, according to an email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Her resolution, if officially introduced, would be nonbinding if the council adopts it.
Asked whether Mayor Levar Stoney supported her idea, a spokesman instead pointed to the amnesty period the mayor proposed, as well as a loan program his administration is working on with the Economic Development Authority.
“The mayor believes restaurants are a huge part of why Richmond thrives, and that we must do everything we can to support and empower them,” said Jim Nolan, the spokesman.
Between July 1 and Feb. 29, the city collected about $26.7 million in meals taxes, according to a monthly financial report provided to the council. It budgeted to collect an additional $19.5 million in meals taxes between March and the end of June. A portion of that sum is supposed to cover debt payments on $150 million the city borrowed to build three new schools.
In addition to the short-term fallout, Gray and others on the council said they expect the crisis will require significant amendments to next year’s budget.
In early March, Stoney pitched his spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1. His $782.6 million proposal included millions in new spending for schools and paving, as well as raises for city employees. Now, millions in taxes that those initiatives hinge on likely won’t materialize.
The city staff is still assessing the impact, Nolan said.
The council was supposed to begin deliberating the plan last week but canceled a series of work sessions because of a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. Its staff is still trying to coordinate fully remote meetings so the council can begin revising the proposal based on new revenue estimates when they are available.
The budget process has been contentious in recent years. This year, the circumstances will require greater collaboration, said Kristen Larson, the 4th District councilwoman.
“We need to prioritize what we can do in our local economy to stabilize things and keep folks from ending up on the street,” Larson said. “Whatever we can do to stabilize our economy on the local level is the lens we need to use.”
