Richmond officials said Monday that they are wary of the increasing COVID-19 cases as the city and state continue to loosen the restrictions meant to curb the virus — but recently improvements have stalled.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts, said at a City Hall news conference that a sharp decline in cases the city had been recording has slowed.
The city’s “significant downward trend” — in case counts, hospitalization rates and percents of positivity — “has started to plateau in the last week, week and a half,” Avula said.
He said he’s concerned that the case count will increase as Phase Three continues, which allows for all restaurants and nonessential businesses to open at full capacity.
There had been 2,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths within the city limits as of Monday morning, according to state data, with no virus-related deaths here in the past two weeks.
Around the Richmond region, there were 8,448 confirmed cases as of Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,026 in Chesterfield County, 2,685 in Henrico and 449 in Hanover County. But state health officials have said there is a lag in reporting statewide numbers.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney pledged to make adjustments, as needed, to a strategy meant to “box in” the virus, which had killed about 535,500 people worldwide since surfacing overseas late last year, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking.
“We continue to fight to make [testing, tracing and isolation] as accessible to all Richmonders, no matter their ZIP code or how much money they have in their pocket,” Stoney said Monday.
He said the strategy “is our key to ensuring members of the Black and brown community get everything they need to survive the pandemic.”
Black and Latino residents make up about 82% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city. Black residents make up nearly half of the city’s population and Latinos 7.3%, according to July 2019 U.S. census estimates.
As the city works toward containing the virus in Spanish-speaking communities, Avula said hiring more bilingual contact tracers, gaining trust with undocumented residents and having effective isolation should help curb the percentage.
Stoney stressed that residents need to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing because, “bottom line, the pandemic is still very real. What we don’t want to happen is COVID-19 catches us slipping.”
The threat of homelessness during the pandemic is hanging over thousands of Richmond families’ heads. A statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings expired June 28. It was intended to protect people who lost jobs during the pandemic.
“Though I do not have the power to declare an eviction moratorium in Richmond, what we can do is provide direct support to the residents who need that support the most,” said Stoney, pledging $6 million of the city’s federal CARES Act grants to eviction diversion.
Residents who cannot make rent are encouraged to contact ACTS RVA — which provides rent, mortgage and utility services — to see if they qualify for financial support. If residents have been served an unlawful detainer or an evictions summons, they can fill out an eviction diversion request at www.rvaevictions.org.
There are 2,212 pending eviction cases in Richmond, according to an updated June 26 study from the RVA Eviction Lab, a Virginia Commonwealth University program in which researchers at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs analyze eviction data.
