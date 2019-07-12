Bob Brown, 81, has been a staff photographer at the Richmond Times-Dispatch since February 1968. He has covered the Virginia General Assembly since 1970 and numerous presidential conventions and inaugurations. Brown has been named Virginia News Photographer of the Year three times. He was the first photojournalist to be inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (2005) and to receive the George Mason Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Virginia Pro chapter (2014).