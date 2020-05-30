The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus on Saturday called for the state's crime commission to take action to reduce racism in the criminal justice system. The statement released by the 23-member black caucus said action is appropriate as they mourn Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, whose death sparked protests across the country.
"This morning as black Americans around our country rose for another day, the pain we feel at the loss of more black lives is immeasurable. This infliction of pain cannot go on," a statement from the caucus said. "Mass protests and unrest are happening all around us, and the message from this unrest is loud and clear. Now more than ever reform must happen."
The black caucus said all government leaders must call out racism, and that it's important for the Crime Commission to have people who've long torn down institutional racism in the criminal justice system as its leaders.
The statement also said the VLBC supports recommendations and actions suggested by the State of Minnesota's Working Group on Police-Involved Deadly Force.
"As we continue to work through this painful time we stand in solidarity with all people across out Commonwealth and across our nation who strive for equality, equity, and justice," said the VLBC.
Virginia Union University, a historically black university in Richmond, also released a statement Saturday responding to the killing of George Floyd and Friday night's protest in Richmond.
Hakim J. Lucas, the university's president, said the words "I can't breathe," which Floyd repeated to former officer Derek Chauvin as Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, reminded her of the same painful pleas of Eric Garner and others who lost theirs lives at the hands of police.
As protests nationwide intensify, Lucas added that VUU's top priority is the safety of their students and the path forward "demands sweeping reform to the systems that consistently oppress communities of color."
"In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, 'a riot is the language of the unheard.' Sadly, 53 years later, we still are not listening," Lucas said, adding that although he condemns violence that impacts community safety, he knows community despair is what got them here.
"Activists and other concern citizens continued to speak out against police brutality and demand a more equitable and fair society to no avail, and many people are tired of talk."
